One day after Gov. Chris Sununu ordered public schools to close until at least April 3, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association announced it would officially end the winter season tournaments.
The NHIAA on Monday also announced it is pushing back the start of spring sports to Monday, April 13. Spring games will begin Monday, April 27 at the earliest, though the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is fluid.
While some divisions were fortunate enough to determine champions before the pandemic hit, others weren’t so lucky, namely Division I boys’ basketball, which had just begun its tournament.
“Obviously, we kind of knew it was coming,” said Jeff Holmes, coach of top-seeded and defending champ Exeter,. “Just the way everything has kind of snowballed and how you have to self-contain and all that stuff. It was to be expected. The whole team was obviously disappointed, however I think they understood. It wasn’t a shock when it happened. We met with them Friday and told them it was suspended. They see what was happening in the NBA and other states and things like that.”
After finishing the regular season 17-1, the Blue Hawks held a bye for the first round and were set up to play No. 9 Nashua South in the quarterfinals. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday and, as of last Thursday, was to go on as planned. Like with everything else, things changed quickly and it was canceled Friday morning.
The other three quarterfinals were set to feature No. 13 Salem and No. 5 Keene; No. 2 Portsmouth and No. 10 Alvirne; and No. 3 Nashua North and No. 6 Merrimack. Had Salem went on to beat Keene after upsetting No. 4 Bishop Guertin, 46-44, in the first round, the Blue Devils would have been in a position for a possible matchup with Exeter in the semifinals.
Now it’s a case of what could have been for coach Rob McLaughlin and his scrappy Salem group.
“It’s frustrating and disappointing that we won’t be able to see where this ride would take us,” McLaughlin said. “However, we will continue to talk to our guys about keeping things in perspective. We are in an unprecedented time in our history and that calls for unprecedented actions. I am extremely proud of our guys and how they have grown as a group over the course of the season. They did a great job handling adversity over the last few months.”
McLaughlin doesn’t expect his team to handle this adversity any differently, but that doesn’t take away the sting of missing out on an opportunity they and every other team worked for all year.
It’s hard to say what is worse, too. Being in a position where your tournament just started, or being a team that made it through the tournament only to have the championship game called.
That’s the spot No. 1 Gilford and No. 2 Mascenic (Division III boys’ basketball); No. 1 Littleton and No. 2 Newmarket (Division IV boys’ basketball); No. 3 Spaulding and No. 4 Lebanon (Division II girls’ basketball); and all boys’ and girls’ hockey divisions find themselves in. These teams fought their way through their respective tournaments only to be left on the brink of raising a possible state title.
Division II boys’ basketball was at the same stage as the DI boys with quarterfinals matchups set to go.
No. 1 Concord and No. 2 Bedford (DI boys’ hockey); No. 1 Keene and No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (DII boys’ hockey); No. 1 Berlin-Gorham and No. 6 Kennett (DIII boys’ hockey); and No. 1 Concord and No. 2 Berlin-Gorham (DI girls’ hockey) were all supposed to play Saturday.
There’s also the case of the Bishop Guertin girls’ basketball team. The Cardinals are in the midst of a historic run, having won each of the last four Division I girls’ basketball crowns. No. 1 BG was set to play No. 4 Bedford in the semifinals, potentially giving the Cards a chance at a fifth straight state championship, a feat that has never been accomplished in NHIAA history.
Holmes and the Exeter boys can certainly feel the Cardinals’ pain on a certain level.
“We were the number one seed, we were healthy, we had a great week of practice,” Holmes said. “That part of it is disappointing. You feel bad for the kids — the seniors, everybody — they don’t have the chance to get that atmosphere of the tournament and the chance to compete.”
NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins said the “decision will be a disappointment to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans; yet given the uncertain nature of the weeks to come, we feel that there is no alternative.
“The NHIAA shares in the frustrations of our student-athletes, yet we hope this decision will allow them to move forward and adjust to the new normal of their educational experience for the next several weeks.”
Collins said the NHIAA will make a decision later this week on how to best recognize state champions in tourneys that were canceled.