If you call Dan Parr the best high school coach in the history of New Hampshire basketball, you might not get an argument. Parr was that good.
Parr directed his teams to 704 victories — more than any other high school basketball coach in the state — during a 53-year career that included stints with the Hopkinton boys, Portsmouth boys, St. Thomas Aquinas boys and the Portsmouth girls. His teams won five championships.
After dealing with declining health in recent years, Parr died Saturday at age 81. He was often described as a true gentleman.
“In basketball circles in this state, he was a rock star,” said Portsmouth girls basketball coach Tim Hopley, who was an assistant coach with the Portsmouth girls program when Parr was the head coach. “There wasn’t any place that we went where people didn’t flock to him in droves. He was royalty.
“I think back to the night he won his 700th game when he was coaching the Portsmouth girls and we beat Kennett,” Hopley continued. “The number of his former players who showed up from way back in the beginning — these were men who were almost as old as he was at the time because he started coaching at such a young age. And I think about the girls I reached out to (Saturday) morning and the fact that he impacted his former players as people on a personal level to the extent that they feel what they feel for him … it’s what any coach should strive for. We all get caught up in wins and losses and things like that, but the impact he made on their lives, took them down whatever road they went, and brought them back to honor him in whatever way they chose to speaks to the man he was.”
Parr, a 2009 inductee into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, retired in 2016. He’s one of six men who made up the inaugural Hall of Fame class for the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization. Mike Lee (Farmington), Lang Metcalf (Lebanon), John Fagula (Nashua and Londonderry), Gary Jenness (Groveton and White Mountains) and Jack Ford (Winnacunnet) are the others.
Parr’s death came less than a week after former Portsmouth High School football coach Bill Murphy died at age 73.
“Danny had that way about him,” Portsmouth athletic director Tom Kozikowski said. “You could go up to him and he was going to make you feel like you were his best friend. He just treated everybody that way. He was such a sweet guy. Murph was, too.”
An avid golfer, Parr began coaching high school basketball right after graduating from the University of New Hampshire, where he was a standout baseball player. In nine years at Hopkinton High School, his teams won three state titles, including one after beating Charlestown and a young Carlton Fisk in the semifinals.
He was hired to replace Woody Stone at Portsmouth in 1970 and led the Clippers to the Class L championship game four times, but lost each one — by a total of 12 points — and after the 1981-82 season was forced out of the job. He guided St. Thomas to Class M championships in 1991 and 1992.
Parr was also part of the first class inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame in 1994.
“There’s no finer gentlemen that you’re ever going to run across ever — anyplace, anytime — under any circumstance,” Hopley said. “That’s who he was.”