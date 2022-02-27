KEENE — Jalen Reese excelled all over the court despite being handcuffed with foul trouble, but Gilford High School boys basketball coach Rick Acquilano had to think twice about what to do once Reese picked up his fourth foul nearly a minute into the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Division III championship game against Kearsarge.
Acquilano decided to trust Reese, and the 6-foot-5 inch junior responded by playing his best stretch of basketball of the night when it mattered most for two-time defending Division II champion Gilford.
Reese scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, as top-seeded Gilford finished off its third-straight championship with a 46-38 victory over No. 3 Kearsarge inside Keene State College’s Spaulding Gymnasium.
“We had a little over seven minutes left when he picked up his fourth, so we decided to gamble and leave him in there and see what happens,” Acquilano said. “It’s a title game. You can’t leave it in your pocket; you’ve got to play it. He’s a great player and this is a great bunch of kids; I’m so proud of them.”
Reese also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists, while classmate Sam Cheek stepped up right beside Reese in the frontcourt with 13 points and seven rebounds.
As a freshman, Reese was part of the team that reached the 2020 championship game against Mascenic, before the game was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and both teams were declared co-champions. Gilford (19-1) rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit in last year’s championship game to defeat Hopkinton, 41-40.
“We’ve been here before, we’ve won before, but it’s never been like this because we had a limited amount of (fans) before,” Reese said. “But we had everyone here tonight and it feels great to win it in front of them.”
Reese picked up his third foul late in the second quarter with Gilford taking a 20-14 lead into halftime. He then opened up the second half with a hoop. Gilford stretched its lead to 27-20 with three minutes left in the third quarter following a Cheek hoop and a 3-pointer from Riley Marsh.
Kearsarge (17-4) closed to within 27-25 entering the fourth following a drive by Chris Stanchfield (eight points) and a 3-pointer by Robert Needham (eight points, seven rebounds).
With Gilford nursing a 28-27 lead, Cheek converted a putback and later finished off a transition hoop off a steal from Austin Normandin to give Gilford a 32-29 lead with five minutes left in regulation. Cheek, Marsh and Kearsarge’s Sam Carl all played the full 32 minutes of the game
“We practice our defense a ton and if you’re going to hold a good team like that to 38, you’re in a good spot,” Cheek said. “I missed some shots tonight, didn’t do great from the free throw line, but I hit them when it mattered.”
“Sammy played his best game of the year,” Acquilano said. “He played big, got some loose balls, rebounds and got some big scores. He played awesome.”
The Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 35-29 with 3:12 left in regulation after Isaiah Reese drew an offensive foul and Normandin followed with a 3-pointer, but the Cougars battled back to close to within 37-35 on Carl’s drive with 1:19 remaining.
“We were a few shots away from taking a lead, and if we would’ve taken the lead, that would’ve been exactly what we needed coming out of that,” Kearsarge coach Nathan Camp said. “We had a couple good, good looks, but they just didn’t go down. But all the credit to our kids. There was no quit and it was all determination.”
Reese concluded his night by scoring seven points in the final 1:19, beginning when he converted a three-point play off a pass from his younger brother, Isaiah, to give the Golden Eagle a 40-35 lead. Jalen Reese and Cheek would then seal the game by combining to make six free throws.
“I got frustrated after I picked up my third foul in the first half, so eased up a little bit on defense, but stayed aggressive on offense,” Jalen Reese said. “In the fourth quarter it was just patience. They hit a couple of big shots and we answered.”
Gilford finished off its third straight championship run with a nine-game winning streak following its only loss of the season of the year to Mascoma Valley. With the Reese brothers and Cheek among those returning next year, the Golden Eagles are primed to take a run at four in a row.
“It feels so good because you never take these moments lightly. You can’t live in the past, you live in the present, and this was our mission this year,” Acquilano said. “I’m fortunate, because I couldn’t have done it with a better group of kids.”
“This feels great and now we’re looking for four,” Jalen Reese said.