HERE’S an interesting fact about Justin Hufft, who resigned as Goffstown High School’s football coach last week: He’s the only coach in NHIAA history with a winning record against both Pinkerton Academy’s Brian O’Reilly and Exeter’s Bill Ball, two guys who know a little something about how to win football games.
Hufft posted a 64-29 record in his nine seasons at Goffstown. That includes a 2-1 record against Pinkerton and a 4-0 record against Exeter.
Hufft, who will be an assistant coach for the West in this year’s CHaD East-West New Hampshire All-Star Game, was widely considered one of the best football minds in the state.
“He’s beaten all the best coaches over the last nine years,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “There was a Hufft-factor to Goffstown when you played them. You have to have all your i’s dotted and your t’s crossed. Very thorough. Some of what they do, at least in the state of New Hampshire, makes them unique, like his kickoff return and some of his blitz defense. Some teams you just know they’re going to be well-coached, and they’re definitely one of them.
“He prepares his team well. His kids come into the program and they believe in him, and that goes a long way. You never wanted to bet against them on any given week because of Hufft. You knew he was going to give them an opportunity to win the game.”
.
St. Thomas Aquinas High School graduate Ryan McKenna is in camp with the Orioles as one of seven outfielders on Baltimore’s 40-man roster. McKenna, 23, spent the last two seasons playing primarily at the Double-A level.
He hit .239 with the Eastern League’s Bowie Baysox in 2018 and batted .232 in 135 games with Bowie last season. Although he didn’t hit for a high average last year, McKenna did tie for the league lead in runs scored (78), finished in a tie for ninth in doubles (26) and tied for eighth in stolen bases (25). He was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.
.
Some newsworthy college baseball items from last week that involve local athletes:
• Litchfield’s Connor Sahlin made his first start on the mound in nearly two years and helped Franklin Pierce defeat Mercy 15-6 Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader. Sahlin, a senior who missed all of last season because of injury, earned the win after he allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out five.
• Windham’s Brandon Dufault has moved into the closer’s role at Northeastern and pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to earn the save in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph against South Florida.
• Salem’s Nick Shumski had nine hits to help Merrimack win three games in a four-game series against Michigan State. Shumski, a senior shortstop, had three hits in Friday night’s 9-6 victory. He had a two-run double in the 10th inning of that contest and scored the game’s final run. He collected four hits in Sunday’s 15-14 loss.
.
The path of least resistance that will lead the University of New Hampshire to the Hockey East tournament is one where the Wildcats catch Providence College for the eighth and final tournament berth.
Providence (9-10-3 in Hockey East) and Northeastern (10-9-1) are tied for seventh place in the Hockey East standings, two points ahead of UNH (9-10-1). Like UNH, Northeastern has four regular-season games remaining. Providence has two, both against Maine.
UNH will conclude its regular-season schedule with two games against UMass-Lowell this weekend and two against league-leading Boston College next weekend. Since Providence and UNH went 1-1 against each other, the number of conference wins each team has would be the tiebreaker used if the Wildcats and Friars finish the regular season with the same number of points.
Merrimack, which trails UNH by two points, has one game to play, but would lose the first tiebreaker against the Wildcats (head to head results).
.
Despite 16 points, six assists and five rebounds from Derry’s Geo Baker, Rutgers’ NCAA tournament hopes took a hit Sunday when the Scarlet Knights lost 79-71 at Wisconsin. It was the sixth straight road loss for Rutgers (18-10, 9-8 Big Ten), which is 1-9 away from the Rutgers Athletic Center this season.
The Scarlet Knights haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 1991. They have three games remaining: at No. 9 Penn State, at home against No. 7 Maryland and at Purdue.
.
Rosters for this summer’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl could be announced this week. This year’s game will be played Aug. 1 at Castleton (Vt.) University.