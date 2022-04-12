THE LIGHTS weren’t on, but they played Knight baseball at Gill Stadium on Monday.
That’s when the Manchester Central/West Knights cooperative high school team played its first NHIAA game since the schools banded together. Central/West came away with a 5-1 Division I victory over Trinity in the season opener for each program.
Of Manchester’s three public high schools, only Memorial was able to field a varsity and a junior varsity baseball team last year. Without the cooperative team being formed, West would not have had any team this season.
“The kids wouldn’t have had any place to play, JV or varsity,” said Dan Colburn, who was hired as West’s head coach in 2014 and is serving as co-head coach of the Knights with Central’s Ernie Yerrington. “I only had nine kids sign up.”
Things have run smoothly so far according to Yerrington, who, before the merger, was concerned Central would have no junior varsity team again this season.
“It’s been fantastic,” Yerrington said following Monday’s game. “They Jelled from Day 1. A lot of them know each other from baseball or other sports.”
Why are there so few high school students playing baseball in Manchester? Colburn said at least part of the reason is a lack of feeder programs in the city.
“There’s no middle school teams,” he said. “Babe Ruth is gone. There’s one 90-foot diamond on the West Side, and there’s no upkeep for it, really. There’s no place for the kids to play.”
Yerrington said there’s been talk of forming one team with players from Manchester’s five middle schools. In an attempt to generate interest, the Central/West and Memorial programs will hold a free clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Gill Stadium. The event is open to all Manchester middle school students.
“I really would love to see 50 to 100 kids,” Yerrington said. “We’ll have coaches and players from all teams available for pitching, catching, hitting, fielding, baserunning. We’re going to give the kids three hours of really good baseball to let them know that this is available once they graduate from eighth grade.”
Jake Filip, who is in his eighth season as Trinity’s head coach, hasn’t felt the numbers crunch during his time with the Pioneers. Of course being a private school allows Trinity to attract some students who reside outside the Manchester school district. Filip said less than half of the players on his roster would be eligible to attend public high school in Manchester.
“Keep my fingers crossed we’ve never had an issue (with low participation),” Filip said. “Last year we almost had a freshman team. We could have had one because we had more than 30 come out, but with the (limited) pitching it would have been tough. We had a varsity and a JV team with high numbers on JV.”
There are five West students on this year’s Central/West varsity roster, and three of them were in Monday’s starting lineup. Senior Jacob Plamondon is one of those West students. Plamondon pitched a complete game Monday (eight hits allowed, three strikeouts). He also collected two hits and scored twice.
“When I heard about it (teaming up with Central) I was really happy because I’ve played a lot of summer ball with these guys, so when it comes to chemistry we clicked right away,” Plamondon said. “I’m just glad we were able to co-op with them because there’s a lot of good guys on this Central team.”
Central/West first baseman Declan Ryan, a junior, had two hits in Monday’s victory. Designated hitter Matt Labrecque (West) and catcher David Hood (Central) also collected two hits. Center fielder Jack Service, shortstop Tyler Nolan and pitcher Sean Kuhlhoff each had two-hit performances for Trinity.
Ryan, a Hooksett resident, suggested the Knights name and also helped come up with a logo for the hats. The uniforms are white with black pinstripes with a touch of gold, similar to what the New York Knights wore in “The Natural.”
Ryan said Green Knights was discussed as a team name, but discarded because they wanted colors that were neutral to each school.
“I wanted to scrap the whole blue and green and create something new,” Ryan said. “I heard we were gonna merge and I was like, ‘What a great opportunity. What a great opportunity for some guys to get together and put a good ballclub together.’ It’s been great so far. It’s been a pleasure playing with these West kids. Why be mad when we have more kids bringing more stuff to the table?
“The chemistry together on the team is wonderful. No one has an issue with anybody. We’re all together. We’re all one and we’re really excited for the season.”