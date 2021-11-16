TAKING A LOOK at Saturday’s Division I championship game between Londonderry and Winnacunnet by the numbers:
0: Losses by Winnacunnet this season. Londonderry is 10-1. Since Division I went to a four-conference format in 2013, the Division I champion has finished unbeaten eash season.
1: Winnacunnet’s ranking in this week’s Union Leader Power Poll. Londonderry is No. 2.
7: Number of state championships the Londonderry program has won. The Lancers’ most recent title came in 2019. Winnacunnet has won six championships, including the Division III title it shared with Stevens in 1968.
9: Touchdown receptions by Londonderry’s Andrew Kullman, who leads the team in receptions (15), receiving yards (527), yards per catch (35.1), receiving yards per game (47.9) and receiving TDs.
11: Number of games Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan has played in this season despite starting the year as the No. 2 QB on the depth chart. Heenan has completed 40 of 77 passes for 742 yards and 11 touchdowns (four interceptions). He’s also run for a team-high 654 yards and five touchdowns on 119 attempts.
13: Rushing touchdowns for Winnacunnet’s Tucker McCann, who has run for a team-high 1,262 yards on 203 carries this season. McCann has run for 295 yards and three touchdowns in Winnacunnet’s playoff victories against Goffstown and Exeter.
19: Tackles for loss made by Londonderry linebacker Colby Ramshaw this season.
34.4: Average points per game for Londonderry. Winnacunnet is averaging 30.4 points per contest.
70: Number of offensive plays Winnacunnet ran during its semifinal victory over Exeter, which ran 26. Winnacunnet had the ball for 36 minutes and 24 seconds in the 48-minute game.
76.5: Number of tackles made by Londonderry linebacker Nathan Pedrick, who leads the team in that category.
99: Points allowed by Winnacunnet, an average of 9.0 points per game. Goffstown is the only team that scored more than 14 points against the Warriors this season.
118: Points allowed by Londonderry, an average of 10.7 points per game. Salem scored nearly half of those points (56) in its two games against the Lancers. Londonderry didn’t allow more than 13 points in any of its 10 victories.
186: Receiving yards for Winnacunnet’s Dominic Gould, who leads the team in receptions (13), receiving yards and touchdown receptions (four).
453: Passing yards for Winnacunnet quarterback Kyle Tilley, who has completed 27 of his 47 pass attempts. Tilley has thrown for four touchdowns and has been intercepted four times.
3,006: Rushing yards Winnacunnet has produced on 603 attempts from its split-back veer offense. The Warriors average 4.9 yards per carry.
Saturday’s Division II championship game between top-seeded Timberlane (11-0) and third-seeded Milford (8-2) will be the second time the teams have met this season. Timberlane earned a 21-14 victory in Plaistow on Oct. 29.
The key play in that game came with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter and Milford leading 14-7. The Spartans elected to keep the offense on the field for a fourth-and-one play at the Timberlane 40, but were stopped short of the first down.
Timberlane tied the game on its ensuing possession when senior running back Dominic Pallaria scored on a fourth-down play from the Milford 2 and Harrison Bloom added the PAT.
Following an interception, Timberlane scored the go-ahead TD when Pallaria found the end zone from 17 yards away with 7:12 to play.
“The head coach called a bad play,” Milford coach Keith Jones said. “If we go down and score we make it 21-7. Instead, they stopped us, momentum swung and they went down and scored.
“We scored on the final play of the first half so we had the momentum going in and we got the ball to start the second half. We just didn’t play very well after halftime and after that fourth down the onslaught was on.”
Manchester Memorial graduate Lyric Grumblatt, a sophomore guard at Rivier College, was selected as the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week after she averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game in victories over Fisher and Wellesley. She scored 20 points and had six steals during the victory over Fisher, and had 31 points, four assists and three steals in the victory at Wellesley.