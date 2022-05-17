LIKE high school officials, good high school coaches are becoming an endangered species. Yes, there are plenty of quality candidates out there. It’s just that, for a variety of reasons, the number of people interested in working at the high school level is shrinking.
If a school is lucky enough to land a good coach, it’s usually just a matter of time before a parent tries to get that coach fired. Many times, the parent has a legitimate concern. Many more times, the parent is carrying out a vendetta because he or she perceives their child or children have been mistreated by a coach (not starting, doesn’t get enough playing time, etc.).
This brings us to something unusual that unfolded in Division I baseball last week. The story involves three teams: Spaulding, Nashua South and Keene.
As many of you know, the NHIAA has a pitch count for baseball. Without getting into too much detail, if a pitcher throws a certain number of pitches in a game he must have a certain amount of rest (one day, two days or three days) before he’s allowed to pitch again. The greater the number of pitches, the more rest required.
Spaulding beat Keene 3-2 on Wednesday, and then beat Nashua South 3-2 on Thursday. After Thursday’s game, a parent claiming to be from Keene sent Nashua South coach James Gaj an anonymous email claiming that Spaulding used an ineligible pitcher against South because that pitcher also pitched the previous day against Keene and didn’t receive the one day of rest that was required.
Here’s where it gets interesting. Keene also received a similar email from someone claiming to be a Nashua South parent inquiring about the pitch count in the Spaulding-Keene game. In both emails, the writer claimed to be concerned about pitchers being overused.
Now, whether or not the pitcher was ineligible isn’t the point here. If he was ineligible, it wouldn’t be the first time an NHIAA coach has made that mistake – and it’s usually an honest mistake – and Spaulding will likely have to forfeit its win against Nashua South. No, it’s pretty clear that the emails came from a Spaulding parent who is targeting Spaulding coach B.J. Gagnon, presumably to have him removed from his job.
In fact, we can be almost certain it’s a Spaulding parent pretending to be a parent from the other schools because although his first emails were from an anonymous account, he sent another email to Gaj from an account where his name is visible.
This appears to be another attack on a coach, and a cowardly attack at that. If the player’s health really was the concern, why not contact someone at Spaulding directly?
Any school that wants to attract good coaches should start by supporting the good ones it already has.
Locals lifting Northern Essex CC to Series
The Northern Essex Community College baseball team earned a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series by sweeping a best-of-three series against Monroe (Bronx, N.Y.) 13-3 Saturday. It will be the Knights’ eighth trip to the eight-team tournament, which will begin May 28 in Greeneville, Tenn.
Shortstop Clay Campbell, a Goffstown resident, had two hits and scored twice in Saturday’s series-clinching 13-3 victory, which extended the team’s winning streak to 33 games and raised its record to 41-2. Raymond’s Alex Sweeney pitched two innings of hitless relief in the win.
Outfielder Kameron Levesque (Hooksett), infielder Kevin Rodriguez (Manchester) and catcher Kyle Hsu (Brookline) are the other New Hampshire residents on the Northern Essex roster.
Seeding for the World Series is scheduled to be released next Monday. The Knights also qualified for the World Series in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Merrimack’s Gasper hitting .324 in Double-A
Merrimack’s Mickey Gasper is hitting .324 in 37 at-bats with the Double-A Somerset Patriots (Yankees) of the Eastern League this season. Gasper, a catcher/first baseman who graduated from Merrimack High School, entered Tuesday night’s game against Reading with a .432 OBP and an .810 OPS.
The Yankees selected Gasper out of Bryant University in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He also played two years of varsity basketball for Merrimack. Somerset will face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester June 14-19.