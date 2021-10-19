WE’RE ENTERING Week 8 of the high school football season and we’re still not certain how teams will be selected and seeded for the playoffs. The fly in the ointment? Games canceled by COVID.
In case you missed the news, the NHIAA determined last week that any game not played because of COVID will be treated as a “no contest” and won’t result in a win or loss for either team. Some, like State of Sports, have suggested that the cancelling team should have to forfeit, but the NHIAA either rejected or didn’t entertain that option.
The guess here is that the NHIAA Football Point Rating is what will be used to determine playoff teams and seeding. In a typical year that’s what is used in Divisions II, III and IV anyway. Division I uses win/loss record because all teams in the same bracket face the same opponents.
The Football Point Rating is effective when comparing teams that don’t play a balanced schedule, but it loses some of that effectiveness when a game is removed from the schedule — particularly when the canceled game prevents a team from playing a tough opponent (Bow vs. Lebanon, for example) or doesn’t allow a team to face a weak opponent (Goffstown vs. Memorial). In those situations a team’s rating can be skewed one way or the other.
In past years, games not played because of illness resulted in that team forfeiting. Alvirne once had to forfeit against Portsmouth because of whooping cough. You have to assume any playoff game not held because of COVID will result in a forfeit as well.
The Football Point Rating won’t be fair to all teams if it’s used this season (more on that in Friday’s high school football notebook), but it’s probably the best remaining option.
Here’s how some other states are handling this situation:
Massachusetts: Any game not played or rescheduled is considered a “no contest.” If not playing the game negatively impacts a team’s chance to qualify for the playoffs, however, that team can appeal to the football committee and ask to be allowed into the playoffs.
Pennsylvania: If any game is not played for any reason (including COVID) and cannot be rescheduled, it is considered a forfeit. If both teams have to cancel the game it will be recorded as a “no contest.” It’s worth noting that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association stressed the following in its bylaws: “It is unsportsmanlike conduct for a school to cancel or reschedule a contest for an athletic purpose.”
Illinois: If a team cancels because of COVID, the opponent can either accept a forfeit victory or find another team to play to fill that void on the schedule. If a new opponent is found and the game is played that game will count in the standings.
Louisiana: Any games not played due to COVID will be considered forfeits.
The University of New Hampshire football program will attempt to end a three-game losing streak Saturday at Elon. Both teams are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Elon head coach Tony Trisciani is a Manchester native who had two stints as an assistant coach at UNH. He was the team’s running backs coach in 1998 and 1999, and coached the defensive backs from 2001 to 2004. He was elevated from Elon’s defensive coordinator to the program’s head coach when Curt Cignetti left Elon to become the head coach at James Madison in 2018.
UNH head coach Sean McDonnell was UNH’s offensive coordinator during Trisciani’s first two years on staff there, and was the head coach for Trisciani’s four seasons as UNH’s defensive backs coach.
“UNH is a program that I’m familiar with and grew up around,” Trisciani said. “Really enjoyed my time there working for coach (Bill) Bowes and for Coach Mac (current UNH head coach Sean McDonnell). I’ve been able to be on the other sideline from Coach Mac and the Wildcats a few times and we’ve had a really tough time up there especially in Durham, so it’s good to have them down here at our place this week. I’m sure Coach Mac and I will share pleasantries before the game and all that — we are close friends — but we’re going to play a physical football game and go head to head once we kick it off.”
The Trisciani name is synonymous with football in New Hampshire. His brother John is a former high school head coach in the state who is currently the defensive line coach at Saint Anselm College. Trisciani also has a nephew — also named John — who is the head coach at Bishop Guertin High School.
Last week, Major League Baseball announced that it will require its teams to provide housing for certain minor league players beginning in 2022. Presumably this will include the Double-A Northeast League, which includes the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
According to ESPN, salary increases for minor league players during the 2021 season increased their minimum pay from $290 per week to $500 per week at the Class A level; $350 to $600 in Double A; and from $502 to $700 a week in Triple A.
The housing mandate is the latest move to help improve working conditions for minor leaguers. Last year MLB eliminated 42 affiliated minor league teams — cutting the number of affiliated teams to 120 — and said it was part of a restructuring that would allow players to be paid more and travel less.