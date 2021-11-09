THOSE OF YOU who follow NHIAA football know that second-seeded Trinity will be facing a difficult task when it meets top-seeded Pelham in Saturday’s Division III championship game at Bedford High School (1 p.m.).
For those of you who don’t follow NHIAA football, the following notes will give you an idea of what Trinity is up against:
• Pelham won last year’s Division III championship, and returned most of the key players from that team.
• The Pythons are unbeaten (9-0) and have scored 440 points in their nine games. Pelham has put at least 40 points on the scoreboard in each of its nine victories.
• Pelham has allowed 41 points this season, and hasn’t surrendered more than eight points in any game.
• Pelham’s closest game was a 40-8 victory over Monadnock.
• The Pythons did all of their scoring in the first half last week, when they beat fourth-seeded Kearsarge, 46-6, in the Division III semifinals. Kearsarge had minus-49 yards rushing in the loss.
Trinity (8-1) and Pelham were scheduled to meet during the regular season, but that game was canceled because of COVID within the Trinity program.
So what will Trinity have to do to give itself a chance? Winning the turnover battle is always a key for any underdog, but here are three other things that will likely have to happen for the Pioneers to pull off the upset:
1. Outperform Pelham on special teams.
“Pelham’s special teams are dangerous,” Laconia coach Craig Kozens said. “In the films we saw they put up a lot of points on special teams. They do a great job on their punt-return game.”
“Their starting field position this year has been very good,” added Campbell coach Glen Costello. “If you can win the field-position battle, that puts stress on some of these kids who haven’t been tested in two years.”
2. Control the clock.
This will be one of those the-best-defense-is-a-good-offense games, so the Pioneers will want to keep the ball away from the Pelham offense as much as possible. The important thing to remember is putting together time-consuming drives isn’t good enough. Trinity has to put points on the scoreboard at the end of those drives as well.
Whether Trinity should attempt to move the chains primarily with its running game or through the air is up for debate.
Kozens: “I think they have to establish a run game. They have a good stable of backs. If Trinity is throwing the ball I think they’re going to be in trouble.
“I think they have to slow the game down. You have to chew up the clock and not let Pelham get quick scores or short fields — make them have to put some drives together.”
Costello: “Where Trinity could cause them fits is if you go to when Monadnock played Pelham. Monadnock had some success throwing the ball against them, and Trinity has a quarterback (Jack Service) and has the athletes, so if I were Trinity I would put a lot of time, energy and effort into my sophomore quarterback and throw the ball this week.
“Their philosophy I think is they’re gonna get after it with their front seven and then they’re gonna play soft with their secondary and not allow any big plays. When they do that they give you opportunities to throw the ball underneath.”
3. Get off to a strong start.
Scoring first would certainly help the Pioneers. Even creating an early turnover or getting a defensive stop on Pelham’s first possession would help their cause. No matter how it happens, Trinity needs to seize the momentum early.
“If they (the Pythons) come out of the gate like they usually do they’re gonna score early and often,” Kozens said. “If you have a shot with Pelham you have to be within seven at halftime. You can’t give them big plays and spot them 21 points in the first half.”
Senior Ashley Brehio, a member of the Hopkinton girls soccer team, will sign her National Letter of Intent to Elon on Thursday. Brehio helped Hopkinton post a 19-0 record this season and win its fourth-consecutive Division III championship.
Brehio collected 46 goals and 19 assists in Hopkinton’s 19 games. She scored at least three goals in 11 games, including one five-goal game.
Pinkerton Academy catcher Cole Yennaco committed to the Merrimack College baseball program on Monday. Yennaco, a junior, hit .360 (22 for 61), scored 18 runs and had 13 RBIs for the Astros last spring.
Yennaco also plays football for Pinkerton.
Yennaco’s father, Jay, was a pitcher at Pinkerton, and was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Jay Yennaco had 132 strikeouts in 74 innings and a 0.61 ERA in his senior season with the Astros (1995).