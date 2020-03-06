MANCHESTER — There was a playoff-type atmosphere inside Simon Gymnasium at Manchester Central on Friday night as the Little Green and Salem battled for superior positioning in the upcoming postseason tournament set to begin next week.
Though both teams already had berths locked up going in, they were tied with three others for the No. 11 through No. 15 seeds in Division I and needed a win to separate themselves.
The stakes bred a physical, back-and-forth game that ended with the Blue Devils taking a 48-45 win that pushed Salem’s final regular season record to 9-9. Central hits the playoffs at 8-10.
“If I was looking at it I think the 15 (teams) were set but there were bunches at 10 wins and bunches at eight,” Salem coach Rob McLaughlin said. “I think there were five or six eights. So we went in (tonight) knowing we were in but wanted to put ourselves in the best position going forward. It was good. I thought (we) played hard. We could have made a few more free throws and a couple bunnies to make it a little easier but they persevered and I’m proud of their effort.”
Salem made things difficult for itself by shooting 5-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Up 42-40 with two minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the period, the Blue Devils missed four freebies during the final stretch that allowed Central to hang around and make it close.
Michael Ference (15 points) split a pair of free throws to put Salem up, 43-40, at the 1:17 mark, and 20 seconds later Central’s Baril Mowa (nine points) scored on a layup to bring the Little Green within one.
Trevor DeMinico (14) answered with a layup, but when Adan Ayala (7) went to the line following a Mowa charge, he was able to hit only 1-of-2. After Central came up empty on the next possession, the Little Green fouled Ayala again, who missed both and kept the score at 46-42.
Baylee Bates then drilled a three with 1.6 seconds left to make it a one-point game. Luckily for Salem, Ference was able to knock down two free throws to secure the win for the Blue Devils.
“We wanted this game,” Central coach Sudi Lett said. “I told the boys after the game that you don’t rely on your offense, you rely on your defense. I’m glad we were able to learn that lesson tonight and hopefully we’ll get another chance at it. You want to win every one, of course.”
It was also a lesson in the physicality that each team might face come playoff time. Both sides were aggressive throughout the game and 37 combined fouls were called. In turn, that caused a lot of starts and stops to the game, making it tougher to find a rhythm.
“I don’t know if there was a rhythm in this game,” McLaughlin said. “There were little spurts of it here and there, which we had and they had, too. These games late in the year are always going to be physical. Both teams play hard defensively. We get into people and we try to do that. Depending on where you are and what they’re doing there may be whistles and there may not.”
For a Central team on the younger side, this was the type of game it needed before next week.
“It was great,” Lett said. “Salem is well coached. They play hard, they’re physical, they run their stuff, so it was a great game to experience headed into the playoffs for sure.”