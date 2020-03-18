All things being equal, Rob Pike said he would still be the varsity football coach at Salem High School. All things weren’t equal, though.
Pike, 39, has resigned as Salem’s head coach to become the varsity football coach at Lowell (Mass.) High School. Pike, who lives in North Andover, Mass., said he will be teaching at Lowell as well. He taught history at Haverhill (Mass.) High School while he was coaching at Salem.
“The biggest thing is it’s a chance to be a teacher in the same building that I’m coaching at,” Pike explained. “I just couldn’t go and teach at Salem because of different states and my certification is in Mass., my retirement was in Mass. … all that stuff. So this was an opportunity where I could teach and coach in the same building. When that presented itself I had to take a look at it. It just made sense for me and my family.”
Salem had a 50-22 record in seven seasons under Pike. The Blue Devils qualified for the playoffs five times in those seven years and reached the Division I semifinals in each of the last three seasons.
“We are very excited to have Rob as our new varsity football coach,” Lowell athletic director Dave Lezenski said in a press release. “He will be a tremendous asset to our entire Lowell community. Rob has a great football mind and is an outstanding teacher of the game.”
Pike was an assistant coach at Salem before he took over as the program’s head coach. Before he joined the Salem program, Pike worked as an assistant coach at Haverhill, his alma mater.
“The kids in Salem are special,” Pike said. “They work really hard. They’re really tough, coachable kids. I had such a great time and made so many awesome relationships there, and we had a lot of fun. I’m gonna miss it. This was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”