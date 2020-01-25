The Bishop Guertin of Nashua girls’ basketball team kept on rolling Saturday with a 68-46 win over Mercy High School of Middletown, Conn. The Cardinals are 9-0.
Senior guard Erin Carney finished with 19 points to lead BG.
Addison Smith and Brianna Wilcox added 14 points apiece for the Cardinals.
Boys' hockey
Merrimack 3, Portsmouth/Newmarket 2, OT: At Dover Arena, Zach Stimeling scored the winner, his third of the game, with 26 seconds left in overtime for Merrimack (6-1). Stimeling scored twice in a 34-second span of the second period to give the Tomahawks a 2-0 lead, but Portsmouth/Newmarket (3-5) stormed back in the third through goals from Caleb Pendleton and Luke Suhesky.
Ben Hardy made 18 saves for Merrimack. Kaden Goyette stopped 18 shots for Portsmouth/Newmarket.
Wrestling
Windham: Jayson Clementi, at 120 pounds, and Payton Sills, at 126, both went 3-0 as Windham fell to Foxborough, Mass., and St. John’s Prep of Danvers, Mass., and topped Belmont, Mass., on Saturday.
Aiden Williams at 106, Sam Oakes at 113, Conner Sills at 132, and Hunter Tornquist at 170 all went 2-1.
Saturday
At Nashua South
Pinkerton 42, Nashua South 34
220: Nathan Zalzal (NS) pinned Ben Fairbank (P) 0:58; 285: Kyle O’Connor (NS) pinned Jake Scarelli (P) 1:51; 106: Ryan Salemi (NS) def. Michael Follo (P) 14-6; 113: Colby Spencer (NS) pinned Casey Phelan (P) 0:14; Dominic Robinson (P) def. Kyle Salemi (NS) 11-10; 126: Aiden Walsh (NS) pinned Mark Harrington (P) 1:30; 132: Kyle Vancelette (NS) pinned Nathan Lindquist (P) 0:51; 138: David Hammond (P) pinned Drew Fleury (NS) 1:10; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) pinned Zachary Gauthier (NS) 1:36; 152: Anthony Xavier (P) pinned Parker Fleury (NS) 0:29; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) won by forfeit; 170: Isaac Cohen (P) won by forfeit; 182: Sterling Mclaughlin (P) pinned Robert Isaac (NS) 0:52; 195: William Brown (P) def. Chris Vo (NS) 7-3
Pinkerton 42, Winnisquam 3
195: William Brown (P) won by forfeit; 220: Chaz Hibbert (W) def. Ben Colson (P) 4-0; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) won by forfeit; 106, 113, 120, 126, 138, 160: no matches; 132: Nathan Lindquist (P) pinned Burton Swanson (W) 0:22; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) pinned Caelan Roberts (W) 0:13’ 152: Xavier Anthony (P) pinned Keion Miller (W) 2:22; 170: Isaac Cohen (P) pinned Devin Flores (W) 1:08; 182: Sterling Mclaughlin (P) pinned Brendan Parry (W) 0:47
Pinkerton 51, Merrimack 30
182: Sterling Mclaughlin (P) pinned Sidhanth Dhanarij (M) 1:05; 195: Ostrom Griffin (M) pinned William Brown (P) 1:21; 220: Ben Colson (P) won by forfeit; 285: Jake Scarelli (P) pinned Glynn Mcnay (M) 1:10; 106: Michael Follo (P) pinned Anthony Maglio (M) 4:33; 113: Evan Torres (M) pinned Casey Phelan (P) 3:08; 120: Dominic Robinson (P) pinned Cooper Carlson (M) 2:49; 126: Mark Harrington (P) pinned Griffin Livingstone (M) 0:48; 132: Joe Leblanc (M) pinned Nathan Lindquist (P) 4:34; 138: David Hammond (P) pinned Zach Cusson (M) 3:26; 145: Marcus Sconza (P) pinned Colin Jones (M) 0:48; 152: Anson Dewar (M) pinned Xavier Anthony (P) 1:35; 160: Jack Mackiernan (P) def. Adam Presa (M) 3-2; 170: Gabriel Victal (M) pinned Issac Cohen (P) 4:33