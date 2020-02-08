Brendon Chrisom scored twice and Matt Barnes collected two assists as the St. Thomas Aquinas boys’ hockey team skated to a 3-1 victory over Merrimack on Saturday at West Side Arena.
Colin Chrisom also scored for the Saints, who led 2-0 entering the third and raised their Division II record to 8-3-1. Kai Schimp scored for Merrimack (8-3-0). Assists went to Dom Carozza and Zach Stimeling.
Girls' basketball
Bishop Brady 80, Bow 74: In Bow, Ellie Pingree led the Falcons with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Alex Larrabee scored 15, Madison Speckman had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Taylor Burnham scored 11. Bow is 7-6. Brady is 9-4.
Wrestling
Keene wins quad Meet
Keene 61, Exeter 18
Keene 72, Portsmouth 6
Keene 38, Goffstown 37
Keene highlights: Senior Joey Wilson, junior Colby Atwood, sophomore Gavin Gruber, and sophomore Austin Morris won all matches by pin or technical fall.
At Timberlane
Windham 45, Hollis-Brookline 31
Windham 55, Bedford 17
Windham 30, Bishop Guertin 45
Windham individual records: 106: Aiden Williams (2-1); 113: Sam Oakes (3-0); 120: Jayson Clementi (2-1); 126: Payton Sills (2-1); 132: Conner Sills (2-1); 138: Ky Cole (3-0); 145: Joe Furey (1-2); 152: Matt Sullivan (1-2); 160: Noah Afonso (1-2); 170: Hunter Tornquist (2-1); 195: Joel Nyonga (2-1) 220: Matt Scharff (2-1).
At Plymouth
Campbell places 12th
Campbell brought five wrestlers to the Plymouth Invitational and finished 12th in the 16-team field. Individual records for Campbell: 120 Justin Gandia (2-2); 126 Liz Goodwin (0-2); 138 Chris Corbett (1-2); 182 Brett McInerney (3-1; 3rd place); Devin Dube (1-2).
At Concord
Manchester Central vs. Nashua North (Quad Meet)
120: Michael Mathson (NANO) over Bryan Macias (MACE) (Fall 1:04); 126: 132: Manuel Velazquez (MACE) over Andrew Frye (NANO) (Fall 2:18); 138: Andrew Tate (NANO) over Nate Tsoupas (MACE) (Fall 3:06); 145: Jackson Robidoux (MACE) over Dimitri Moreno (NANO) (Fall 4:37); 152: Michael Hamel-Patrick (MACE) over Vittorio Trowbridge (NANO) (Fall 3:28); 160: Dominick Gentry (NANO) over (MACE) (For.);170: Anthony Sexton (NANO) over (MACE) (For.);182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over (MACE) (For.; 195: Nicolas Karpf (MACE) over Toby Brown (NANO) (Fall 0:48); 220: Raheen Dukes (MACE) over Jessy Allen (NANO) (Fall 0:03); 285: Max Ackerman (NANO) over Andrew Farrell (MACE) (UTB 5-4); 106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over Alexis Dobson (MACE) (Fall 3:20); 113: Mirenis Torres (NANO) over Jannat Altaee (MACE) (Fall 0:14).
At Concord
Pinkerton Academy 72, Nashua North 12 (Quad Meet)
106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over Michael Follo (PIAC) (Fall 1:56): 113: Casey Phelan (PIAC) over Mirenis Torres (NANO) (Fall 3:25): 120: Dominic Robinson (PIAC) over Michael Mathson (NANO) (Fall 3:16): 126: Sophie Rench (PIAC) over (NANO) (For.): 132: Nathan Lindquist (PIAC) over Andrew Frye (NANO) (Fall 0:40): 138: David Hammond (PIAC) over Andrew Tate (NANO) (Fall 3:56): 145: Marcus Sconza (PIAC) over Dimitri Moreno (NANO) (Fall 1:05); 152: Xavier Anthony (PIAC) over (NANO) (For.); 160: Dominick Gentry (NANO) over Hunter Krol (PIAC) (Fall 3:36); 170: Jack Mackiernan (PIAC) over Anthony Sexton (NANO) (Fall 2:05) 182: Sterling McLaughlin (PIAC) over Spencer Whiting (NANO) (Fall 0:23); 195: William Brown (PIAC) over Toby Brown (NANO) (Inj. [time]); 220: Ben Fairbank (PIAC) over Jessy Allen (NANO) (Fall 1:35); 285: Jake Scarelli (PIAC) over Max Ackerman (NANO) (Fall 2:40).
At Concord
Concord 74, Nashua North 6 (Quad Meet)
113: Sam Wagner (CONC) over Mirenis Torres (NANO) (Fall 0:17); 120: Ethan Comeau (CONC) over Michael Mathson (NANO) (Fall 2:59); 126: Jordan Reyes (CONC) over (NANO) (For.); 132: Trey Fortier (CONC) over Andrew Frye (NANO) (Fall 0:38); 138: Jack Sargent (CONC) over Andrew Tate (NANO) (Fall 1:29); 145: Khan Amiri (CONC) over Dimitri Moreno (NANO) (TF 15-0 2:25); 152: James Bonnell (CONC) over (NANO) (For.); 160: Alex Galatis (CONC) over Dominick Gentry (NANO) (Fall 0:52); 170: Joseph Gimaranzi (CONC) over Anthony Sexton (NANO) (Fall 1:07); 182: Kody Rashed (CONC) over Spencer Whiting (NANO) (Fall 1:52); 195: Abbas Abdulrahman (CONC) over Toby Brown (NANO) (Fall 1:29); 220: Tristan Sharich (CONC) over Jessy Allen (NANO) (Fall 0:32); 285: Hunter Jeffers (CONC) over Max Ackerman (NANO) (Dec 3-2); 106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over Ghana Darjee (CONC) (Fall 3:14).
At Concord
Pinkerton Academy 60, Manchester Central 21 (Quad Meet)
113: Casey Phelan (PIAC) over Jannat Altaee (MACE) (Pin :13); 120: Dominic Robinson (PIAC) over Bryan Macias (MACE) (Pin :31): 126: Sophie Rench (PIAC) over (MACE) (For.); 132: Nathan Lindquist (PIAC) over Manuel Valazquez (MACE) (Pin :44); 138: David Hammond (PIAC) over Nate Tsoupas (MACE) (Pin 4:42); 145: Marcus Sconza (PIAC) over Jackson Robidoux (MACE) (Pin 4:30); 152: Michael Hamel-Patrick (MACE) over Xavier Anthony (PIAC) (Pin 2:33); 160: Hunter Krol (PIAC) over (MACE) (For.); 170: Jack Mackiernan (PIAC) over (MACE) (For.); 182: Sterling McLaughlin (PIAC) over MACE (For.); 195: Nicolas Karpf (MACE) over William Brown (PIAC) (Dec. 8-3); 220: Raheen Dukes (PIAC) over Ben Fairbank (Pin 3:24); 285: Jake Scarelli (PIAC) over Andrew Farrell (MACE) (Pin 2:40); 106: Alexis Dobson (MACE) over Michael Follo (PIAC), (Pin, 2:52).
At Concord
Concord 57, Pinkerton Academy 15 (Quad Meet)
120: Ethan Comeau (CONC) over Dominic Robinson (PIAC) (Pin 1:10); 126: Jordan Reyes (CONC) over Sophie Reyes (PIAC) (Pin. 2:28); 132: Trey Fortier (CONC) over Nathan Lindquist (PIAC) (Pin 3:07); 138: Jack Sargent (CONC) over David Hammond (PIAC) (Dec. 8-3); 145: Khan Amiri (CONC) over Marcus Sconza (PIAC) (Pin 1:26); 152: James Bonnell (CONC) over Xavier Anthony (PIAC) (Pin 0:58); 160: Alex Galatis (CONC) over Isaac Cohen (PIAC) (Pin 0:38); 170: Jack Mackiernan (PIAC) over Joseph Gimaranzi (CONC) (Pin 1:06); 182: Kody Rashed (CONC) over Cameron Sylvester (PIAC) (Pin 1:36); 195: Sterling Mclaughlin (PIAC) over Abbas Abdulrahman (CONC) (Pin 2:44); 220: Peter Sargent (CONC) over William Brown (PIAC) (Dec. 16-9); 285: Hunter Jeffers (CONC) over Jake Scarelli (PIAC) (Dec 5-1); 106: Michael Follo (PIAC) over Ghana Darjee (CONC) (Dec. 14-12); Sam Wagner (CONC) over Casey Phelan (PIAC) (Pin 0:34).