Brooks Craigue scored three goals to lead the Concord High School boys’ hockey team to a 7-0 triumph over Bishop Brady on Saturday at the Ice Den in Hooksett.
Matt Hauschild had a goal and four assists in the victory and surpassed the 100-point mark for his high school career. Parker Taylor and Will Pegnam combined for the shutout in net.
Concord (13-1-0) led 1-0 after one period and 5-0 entering the third. The loss dropped Bishop Brady to 1-10-1.
Girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 7, ConVal/Conant 0: In Winchendon, Mass., Kathryn Simpson scored twice for the Cardinals (6-7). Jill Scanlon, Elise Harnish, Evie Holt, Lindsey Hult and Riley Nigosian added goals. Sarah King and Makenna Reekie combined for the shutout. Abbie Friend played well in goal for ConVal/Conant (2-12).
Exeter 3, Bishop Brady/Trinity/West 1: In Concord, Shauna Vadeboncoeur scored all three of her goals in the third period as the Blue Hawks (8-5-1) came back to win at Everett Arena. Molly Greene added an assist and Diana Pivorotto made 20 saves for Exeter. Haley Hildreth scored for Brady/Trinity/West (8-5-1) from Chevy Irizary and Courtney Ingham.
Wrestling
Windham: The Jaguars went 4-0 at the Cavalier Classic at Hollis/Brookline, beating Winnisquam 49-12, Pelham 54-18, Alvirne 39-18 and Bow 47-30. Aiden Williams (106 pounds), Jayson Clementi (120), Payton Sills (126), Ky Cole (132), Eric Carter (138) and Matt Sullivan (152) all went 4-0, Nick Antonucci (145) and Sam Oakes (113) went 3-1.
At LITCHFIELD
Nashua South (NASO) 54.0, Campbell (CAMP) 4.0
106: Ryan Salemi (NASO) over (CAMP) (For.); 113: Colby Spencer (NASO) over (CAMP) (For.); 120: Kyle Salemi (NASO) over Justin Gandia (CAMP) (Fall 4:00); 126: Ruben Le (NASO) over Connor Rakiey (CAMP) (Fall 4:00); 132: Kyle Vancelette (NASO) over (CAMP) (For.); 138: Drew Fleury (NASO) over Christopher Corbett (CAMP) (Fall 2:00); 145: Zachary Gauthier (NASO) over (CAMP) (For.); 152: Double Forfeit; 160: Double Forfeit; 170: Double Forfeit; 182: Brett Mcinerney (CAMP) over Robert Isaac (NASO) (MD 12-1); 195: Chris Vo (NASO) over (CAMP) (For.); 220: Nathan Zalzal (NASO) over Devin Dube (CAMP) (Fall 0:00); 285: Double Forfeit.
At LITCHFIELD
Nashua North (NANO) 42.0 Milford (MILF) 24.0
182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over Brien Faucher (MILF) (Dec 1-0); 195: Tyler Griffin (NANO) over Ben Kilgore (MILF) (Dec 6-2); 220: Rory O‘Connor (MILF) over Dylan McIntyre (NANO) (Fall 4:41); 285: Max Ackerman (NANO) over Daniel DeBernardo (MILF) (Fall 5:34); 106: Matt Oliver (NANO) over (MILF) (For.); 113: Mirenis Torres (NANO) over (MILF) (For.); 120: Michael Mathson (NANO) over (MILF) (For.); 126: Deacon Currier (MILF) over (NANO) (For.); 132: Rudy Schnare (MILF) over Juliana Russo (NANO) (Fall 3:35); 138: Andrew Tate (NANO) over Matt Ebert (MILF) (Fall 4:46); 152: Double Forfeit; 160: Dominick Gentry (NANO) over Greg Gagnon (MILF) (Fall 2:59); 170: Mason Dorsey (MILF) over (NANO) (For.).
At NASHUA
Nashua North (NANO) 42.0 Newport (NEWP) 27.0
106: Anson Ritondo (NEWP) over Matt Oliver (NANO) (Dec 6-2); 113: Mirenis Torres (NANO) over (NEWP) (For.); 120: Double Forfeit; 126: Michael Mathson (NANO) over Eric Wilkinson (NEWP) (Fall 5:04); 132: Juliana Russo (NANO) over Jackson Dame (NEWP) (Fall 2:49); 138: Andrew Tate (NANO) over (NEWP) (For.); 145: Jordan Warburton (NEWP) over Brian Mwangi (NANO) (Fall 2:20); 152: Mike Wilkinson (NEWP) over (NANO) (For.); 160: Marius Edwards (NEWP) over Dominick Gentry (NANO) (Fall 2:27); 170: Hayden Patenaude (NEWP) over (NANO) (For.); 182: Spencer Whiting (NANO) over (NEWP) (For.); 195: Double Forfeit; 220: Dylan McIntyre (NANO) over (NEWP) (For.); 285: Max Ackerman (NANO) over (NEWP) (For.).