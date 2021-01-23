Nick Beane scored the unassisted game winner 4:52 of the overtime to lift Exeter past Trinity, 4-3, in Division I boys hockey Saturday at Sullivan Arena in Goffstown.
Exeter's Roger Davis scored his first career goal to tie the game 3-3 with 4:53 to go. Ty Robinson scored twice for the Blue Hawks. Jaxson Roenick assisted on the game-winner. Keegan Knight had two assists, and Liam Walsh and Kam Hyles had assists. Henry Fraser made 34 saves. Anthony DiZillo scored twice and Josh Salzman had a goal for the Pioneers, who got 30 saves from Colton Gooden.
Bishop Guertin 10, Londonderry 2: BG, Derek Amaral three goals, one assist; Mike Kiely two goals, four assists; Sean Kelley two goals, one assist; John Manione, Dan Woodford, Brian Jenkins, goal. John Casey, 13 saves. Londonderry: Zach Rheault, Drew Nutter, goal. Jake Holdsworth, 28 saves.
Memorial 6, Central/West 0: Memorial, Kenny McIntire three goals; Parker Burgess two goals, one assist; Brendan Burroughs goal, assist. Landon Wilson 14 saves. Central/West: David Hood 33 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Guertin 6, Bishop Brady/Trinity/West 2: BG, Jenna Lynch three goals, one assist; Julie McLaughlin two goals, two assists; Allyson McMahon, one goal. BBTW Emily Senko, 50 saves.
NORDIC SKIING
Boys: Hanover 15, Lebanon 26, Fall Mountain 39. Top 10: Noah Phipps, H, 8:47; Simon Phipps, H, 8:47; Caleb Zucerkman, H, 9:13; Gabe Lloyd, FM, 9:19; Daniel Maladek, L, 9:29; Seth Carl, L, 9:46; John Bieszczad, L, 9:48; Sam Shipman, L, 9:53; Sam Shipman, L, 9:53; Taj Bagnato, H, 9:59.
Girls: Hanover 15, Lebanon 21, Fall Mountain 94. Top 10: Ayla Weale, L, 10:38; Britta Arvold, H, 11:10; Sage Gilbert-Diamond, H, 11:12; Elisa May, H, 11:35; Zoe Chinn, L, 11:55; Katheryn David, H, 12:03; Mya Barnett, L, 12:07; Anna Illsley, L, 12:09; Kayla Tabor, L, 12:10; Sophie Longacre, L, 12:11.