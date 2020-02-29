Jake Howell beat Goffstown teammate Madison Gentes 167-154 on Saturday for the NHIAA individual bowling championship at Yankee Lanes in Manchester.
Howell finished 11th in the championship flight to qualify for the final 16. He then defeated sixth-ranked Mike Grover of Merrimack, 185-176, and No. 3 Cam Bard of Stevens of Claremont, 156-139, to qualify for the stepladder finals.
Gentes was seventh in the championship flight and outbowled No. 10 Jamie Horgos of Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 193-189, and No. 2 Bradley Baybutt of Keene, 245-172, to qualify for the stepladder.
Merrimack’s Ryan Williams finished atop the championship flight and earned a ticket to the stepladder with wins over No. 16 Zach Sommer of Hollis/Brookline, 186-118, and Lance Lemieux of Pinkerton Academy of Derry, 170-150.
Rounding out the four-person stepladder was Spaulding of Rochester’s Cameron McIsaac. He placed 13th in the championship flight and outlasted Harry Michaud of Pinkerton, 181-170, and Spaulding teammate Xavier Bamford, 177-149, to make the final four.
Howell, seeded fourth in the stepladder, had to win three matches to take the title and came up big. He beat No. 3 McIsaac, 179-136, and then No. 2 Williams, 130-110, before his final matchup with Gentes.
Merrimack’s Sean Powers Jr. finished first in the medal flight.
Track and field
New England Championships: Pinkerton’s boys’ 4-by-200 relay team took second Saturday at the New England Interscholastic Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Oval in Boston.
The team, made up of Benjamin Fleming, Ryan Dane, Patrick Cotnoir and Conor Seleny, finisged in 1 minute, 32.09 seconds, less than a second behind first-place Lowell, Mass.
Exeter senior Dante Radigonda finished second in the boys’ 600 meter with a time of 1:20.84, and Nashua South’s Paul Marchand was third in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 1 inch.
Boys’ hockey
Pinkerton 4, Manchester Memorial 1: At JFK Coliseum in Manchester, Joseph Marra scored twice as the Astros ended the regular season 10-8. After Kenneth McIntyre scored first for Memorial, Hunter Drouin got Pinkerton even and Marra’s first goal put the Astros ahead after one period. Ethan Burgess scored in the second period for Pinkerton, which kicks off the Division I tournament Wednesday.
Matt Gilliand made 18 saves for Pinkerton. Mason Langevin had 41 saves for Memorial, which finished 2-16.
Trinity 4, Exeter 2: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, Jack Hutchins and Marc L’Heurux each had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, who finished their regular season 13-4-1. Exeter’s Ty Robinson contributed a goal and an assist for the Blue Hawks (13-3-2). Anthony Dizillo scored the first goal of the game for Trinity while AJ True found the back of the net in the third period. Brendan Doyle scored the other Exeter goal.
Ryan Brewitt made 21 saves for Trinity. Jude Royles made 22 for Exeter.
Windham 4, Salem 1: At the Ice Center in Salem, Mike Montanile scored two goals for the Jaguars (11-7). Owen Larouco and Owen Brea added goals. Ryan Papparlardo scored for Salem (12-3-3).
Vito Mancini: made 26 saves for Windham. Spencer Deane stopped 11 shots for Salem.