Colin Fields scored twice in Manchester Memorial's 5-1 win over Nashua South/Pelham on Saturday in Division I NHIAA hockey play at Conway Arena in Nashua.
Kody Boyce had a goal and an assist, and Kenny MacIntyre and Demetri Alexander also scored for Memorial. Brandon Burroughs notched two assists.
Matthew Migloire scored for South/Pelham.
Bowling:
Hollis/Brookline 2, Merrimack 0. Scores were 219-132 and 205-129. Zach Sommer rolled 264 and 177, Travis LaFontaine had a 194 and 164, and Cayden Plummer scored a 181 and 161 for the Cavs.
Wrestling:
Windham 41, Pelham 28
195: Conor Maslanek, P, win by forfeit; 220: Bryce Bienvenue pinned Matthew Scharf, W, 2:49; 285: Memphis Patterson, P, won by forfeit; 106: Nathan Maslanek, P, dec. Zoe Millette, W, 10-0; 126: Samuel Oakes, W, decisioned P. Soonthornprapuet, P, 15-0; 132: Aiden Williams, W, pinned Michael Harrington, P, 1:53; 138: Dylan Roy, W, pinned Brady Silva, P, 1:41; 145: Mason Ketelaar, W, pinned Kyle Becotte, P, 1:36; 152: Nicholas Antonucci, W, pinned Jacob Donovan, P, 3:16; 160: Con Isaac, W, won by forfeit; 170: Etahn Giniewicz, P, won by forfeit; 182: Nick Parker, W, pinned Russell Leonard, P, 2:22.
SALEM (5-1) 66 - Keene (1-1) 12
For Salem: 106 - Brody McDonald (FR): WBF 3:21 - 5-1; 113 - Phil Giordano (SR): WBF 1:53 - 6-0; 120 - Cam Monahan (FR): FORFEIT - 4-0; 126 - Ryan O'Rourke (JR): WBF 1:48 - 6-0; 132 - Jonathan Belkus (FR): W 7-5 - 1-2; 138 - Jariel Hernandez (SO): WBF 4:26 - 3-3; 145 - George Boudreau (SR): WBF 1:59 - 6-0; 152 - Matteo Mustapha (SO): FORFEIT - 6-0; 160 - Mike Williams (JR): W 9-7 - 3-3; 195 - Trevor Darisse (SO): FORFEIT - 2-4; 220 - Jack Dailey (JR): FORFEIT - 4-2; 285 - Jordan Scott (SR): FORFEIT - 5-1