Windham overcame four Massachusetts schools Saturday at the Midland Duals at Quabbin Regional High School in Barre, Mass.
The Jaguars defeated Dracut 48-21, King Philip Regional 48-33, Mahar 45-34 and Boston College High 42-36.
Aiden Williams at 106 pounds and Jayson Clementi at 120 were 4-0 for Windham. Ky Cole at 138 went 2-0. Sam Oakes at 113, Peyton Sills at 126, Nick Antonucci at 145, and Matt Sullivan at 152 all went 3-1. Sam Husson was 2-0 at 132 pounds.
Londonderry: Londonderry’s Brandon Drake topped four wrestlers to win the 132-pound division at Saturday’s Chelmsford Invitational at Chelmsford, Mass. Drake dropped Daniel Ethridge of Bedford, Mass., 18-7 in the championship match.
At 170 pounds, Nicholas Walter advanced to the championship match before being pinned by Nick Mazzuchelli of St. John’s of Shrewsbury, Mass., in 28 seconds.
Boys’ hockey
Trinity 2, Londonderry 1: At Sullivan Arena in Goffstown, the Pioneers overcame an early deficit to won. Jack Beirne scored in the first period, assisted by Sam Seibert, to give the Lancers (1-4-1) the early lead. Marc L’Heureux got even later in the frame, assisted by Anthony DiZillo and Caden Booth. DiZillo scored the winner in the second period, with Booth assisting. Ryan Brewitt made 23 saves for the Pioneers (4-0-1). Jake Holdsworth stopped 22 shots for the Lancers.
Merrimack 6, Lebanon/Stevens/Mount Royal 1: At West Side Arena in Manchester, Zach Stimeling scored two goals and had two assists, and Evan Roy had two goals and an assist to lead the Tomahawks (3-1). Dylan Sadowski and Zach Richard added goals, and Dominic Carozza had two assists. Collin O’Neil got the win in goal. Andrew Duany scored for Lebanon (1-3), assisted by Griffin Auch and Jon Cloud.
Bishop Guertin 10, Nashua South/Pelham 0: At Skate 3 in Tyngsborough, Mass., Derek Amaral had two goals and two assists, and Sam Cronin had two goals and an assist to lead the Cardinals (4-1). Patrick Madden had a goal and to assists. Mike Schaaf, Max Trawick, Luke Vogel, Sean Wilson and Dan Woodford also had goals. Evan Butler stopped 22 shots. Nate Sorrentino stopped 33 shots for South/Pelham (1-2).
Pinkerton 8, Bow 2: At Everett Arena in Concord, Joseph Marra and Brett Levesque scored two goals each for the Astros (3-2). Ethan Burgess, Ethan Livingston, Hunter Drouin and Brett Masterson also had goals. Scott Cavan notched four assists and Matt Gilliland made 21 saves. Ben Tobeler had both goals for Bow (2-4), whose goalie tandem made 49 saves.
Girls’ hockey
Berlin/Gorham 2, St Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 1: At Dover Arena, Berlin/Gorham dealt St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover its first loss (5-1). Kylie Youngclaus scored the lone goals, assisted by Olivia Kimball and Skyler Bednarek. Jaeda Fuller had 18 saves.
Boys’ basketball
Merrimack Valley 52, Bishop Brady 39: In Concord, Billy Fraser and Connor Raposo scored 11 points, and Ismael Rivera added 10 for the Green Giants (0-4) in the loss. Matt Grandmaison led Merrimack Valley (2-2) with 16 points.
Girls’ basketball
Bishop Brady 50, Merrimack Valley 48: In Concord, Halle Laramie scored 18 points, including some key free throws late, and Ami Rivera added 12 as the Giants (4-2) held off the Pride (3-4). Alyssa Woodman led the Pride with 12 and Ashlynn McDonald scored 10
Track and field
The Exeter girls won both relays Saturday at the 51st Dartmouth Relays, which featured top athletes from across the Northeast and Quebec.
The 4-by-200 team of Ella Fraser, Grace Kunysz, Raye Neil and Sabriana Sherman finished in 1 minute, 48.65 seconds, topping the field by more than two seconds.
Fraser, Sherman, Grace Mercier and Autumn Agri teamed up to win the 1,600 sprint medley, finishing in 4:18.69, more than two seconds ahead of the pack.
Souhegan took the girls’ distance medley, with Adrianna Zlotnick, Masho Primmer, Emma Herrero and Chloe Trudel finishing in 12:52.37.
On the boys’ side, it was a big day for Pinkerton fo Derry, which placed three of the top four in the mile run: Stephen Connelly (first, 4:34.81), Luke Brennan (second, 4:35.80) and Nolan Preble (4:36.60). The Astros’ team of Ryan Dane, Benjamin Fleming, Conor Seleny and Patrick Cotnoir won the 4-by-200 relay in 1:32.05, setting an all-time meet record. Nick Tagalakis won the long jump, leaping 18 feet, 10.25 inches.
The relays wrap up today.