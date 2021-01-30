Eliot Medlock had a hat trick and an assist in Merrimack's 7-0 win over Goffstown in NHIAA boys' hockey play Saturday at West Side Arena in Manchester.
Owen Miner and Dylan Sadowski each had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Guagliumi and Kyle Dunn each had a goal for Merrimack. Ben Hardy had the shutout.
Girls' hockey
Bishop Guertin 9, Souhegan 0: At Cyclones Arena in Hudson on Saturday, Kathryn Simpson had three goals and two assists, Lindsey Hult scored three goals and notched an assist, and Sarah King got her first shutout of the season for the Cardinals (6-0).
Bowling
Bishop Guertin 2, Hollis/Brookline 0: Jarrett Tousignant rolled 202 and 191, and Zach Sommer notched 246 and 193 for Hollis/Brookline, which fell in the Baker round, 187-174 and 159-127.
Wrestling
Bishop Guertin (BIGU) 48.0 Londonderry (LOND) 30.0
106: Double Forfeit 113: John Forcier (BIGU) over (LOND) (For.) 120: Nicolas D`Alessandro (LOND) over Avery Gallagher (BIGU) (Fall 0:00) 126: Kaden Stone (LOND) over Liam Chapman (BIGU) (Fall 0:00) 132: Evan Madigan (LOND) over Calvin Jozokos (BIGU) (Fall 0:00) 138: Connor MacDonald (BIGU) over Kyle Saye (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 145: Aiden O`Loughlin (LOND) over Benjamin Stawasz (BIGU) (Fall 0:00) 152: Will Murphy (BIGU) over Nendoe Gleekia (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 160: Zachary Rioux (BIGU) over Dylan Barnes (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 170: James Murphy (BIGU) over Johnny McKinnon (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 182: Matthew Ha (BIGU) over Jeffrey Kelly (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 195: Josh Bean (LOND) over Richard Ronzio (BIGU) (Fall 0:00) 220: Aiden Szewczyk (BIGU) over Christopher Gear (LOND) (Fall 0:00) 285: Zachary Connerty (BIGU) over (LOND) (For.)