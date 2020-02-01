Cadin Booth’s third-period goal lifted the Trinity of Manchester boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 Division I win over Bishop Guertin of Nashua Saturday at Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsborough, Mass.
The victory improved the Pioneers to 8-1-1.
Booth broke a 2-2 tie with 6:37 remaining when he scored off an assist from his brother, Quinn.
Trinity’s AJ True opened the game’s scoring with his goal 2:04 into the second period. Bishop Guertin (8-3) tied the score 46 seconds after True’s tally with a goal from Christian Milward that was assisted by Mike Schaaf.
Evan Butler made 22 saves for the Cardinals. Ryan Brewitt made 21 stops for Trinity.Quinn Booth and Anthony DiZillo assisted on True’s goal.
Keene 3, Dover 2: In Dover, junior Joe Walsh recorded his 100th career point and senior Jerred Tattersall netted his 50th career goal for Keene (6-2-1). Dover is 6-4.
Salem 3, Merrimack 1: In Manchester, Sam Maietta scored twice, Ryan Pappalardo had a goal and two assists and Ryan Allard notched two helpers for Division I Salem (7-1-3). Division II Merrimack (7-2) trimmed Salem’s lead to 2-1 with 5:41 left in the second period on Dom Carezza’s goal that was assisted by Evan Roy and Zach Stimeling.
Londonderry 2, Hanover 1: In Hooksett, second-period goals from Zac Rheault and Sam Neville gave Londonderry (3-6-1) a 2-1 lead entering the third frame. Hanover is 6-3.
Bow 10, Central/West 1: In Manchester, Jake Mielcarz logged five goals and Ben Tobeler scored twice for Bow (4-6). Manchester Central/West is 0-10.
Windham 6, Bishop Brady 2: At the Ice Center in Salem, the Jaguars (7-5) got two goals from Charlie Breen in the win. Owen Brea, Zach Jordan, Tommy Langlois and Owen Larouco also scored. Brady (0-7-1) got goals from Peyton Vachon and Darren Earley.
Vito Mancini made 12 saves for Windham. Owen Currier stopped 17 shots for Brady.
Girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 7, Brady/Trinity/West 3: In Hooksett, Brooke Yabroudy had a hat trick and Julia McGloughlin scored twice for Bishop Guertin of Nashua (3-6). Lindsey Hult added a goal and three assists. Jill Scanlon notched three assists. Bishop Brady/Trinity/West is 4-4-1.
St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet 9, Central/Memorial 3: In Dover, Payton Fleury notched four goals and Memphis Brown scored twice for St. Thomas/Dover/Winnacunnet (6-4). Manchester Central/Memorial is 2-7.
Girls’ basketball
Prospect Mountain 46, Hillsboro-Deering 31: On Friday in Alton, Morgan Racine led the Hillcats (4-10) in the loss with 14 points, followed by Fayth Grimes with six and Zoe Kemp with five. Prospect Mountain is 7-6.
Bow 56, Plymouth 35: In Plymouth, Madison Speckman had 12 points, two assists and five steals to lead Bow (7-5). Bella LaPerle and Ella Pingee added seven points each. Plymouth is 3-7.
Wrestling
Central: Manchester Central defeated Pelham, 30-28, and Milford, 30-27, in a dual meet on Saturday. Alexis Dobson, Nate Tsoupas and Raheen Dukes each went 2-0 in the meet for the Little Green.
Capital City Classic: Host Concord won the Capital City Classic with 218 points and Pinkerton Academy of Derry placed fourth with 128.5 points.
Windham finished 12th of 25 teams with a score of 72 points. Payton Sills went 3-1 to finish third in the 126-pound class, while 113-pounder Sam Oakes and 106-pounder Aiden Williams both went 2-2 to place fourth in their weight class for the Jaguars. Keene finished in 17th place with 52 points. Jason Canavan placed fourth and senior Joey Wilson earned a runner-up finish for the Blackbirds.