St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover finished a 15-0 regular season with a 4-0 2in over Bishop Brady/Trinity/West on Saturday.
Kylie Youngclaus had two goals and two assists for the winners, and Ellie Karatzas had two goals and an assist, including a shorthanded goal. Olivia Kimball notched two assists. Diana Pivirtto had 15 saves for her eighth shutout. St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover registered 58 shots on goal, and will face Exeter in the first round of the Division I playoffs on Tuesday.
Boys hockey
Pinkerton 4, Hanover 3
Pinkerton: Lorenzo Corsetto 2 goals, Hunter Drouin 1 goal, 1 assist, Jack Gardner, Aidan Price 1 goal.
Hanover: Jack Gardner, Jackson Fisher, John Hill, 1 goal.