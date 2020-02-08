Manchester Central’s Jassiah Francis almost had no choice but to get into shot putting. The sport runs in his family beginning with his mother, Misty, who threw at Central and graduated from there in 1995. She is the matriarch of it all, which made her transition to coaching a smooth one when her oldest son, DeCory, decided he wanted to take it up in middle school.
As the younger brother, Jassiah would tag along to practices and remained involved when both Misty and DeCory moved into coach and thrower roles at Central. By then, Jassiah had fallen in love with the sport and decided it was something he wanted to excel at himself.
“At first I just started picking it up and throwing it,” Jassiah said. “When I got older and got closer to middle school and was in like the sixth and seventh grade, my mom and my brother started teaching me a little more. They got me a little more into the sport and just worked on my technique to get me better so that when I got to high school I’d be prepared and not be out of the loop. In middle school they had me start practicing with high school equipment, so using the heavier shot put that they would use at that level. It helped a lot.”
Now a senior at Central, Jassiah, 17, does a lot more than just pick it up and throw it. A lot more goes into shot putting than people might realize. Typical practices vary, but Jassiah can be found working on agility, weight lifting — which he’s used to as a member of the football team — or boxing on any given day. All with his mom’s help, which introduces an interesting dynamic.
As antiquated as the thought might be, it’s pretty atypical for a mother to coach her son at the high school level. While they admit it’s a bit different, it’s not something that either of them ever really think about. To them, it doesn’t change anything at practice or when it’s time to go home.
“We have a great relationship,” Misty says. “Fortunately I grew up in a home where my dad was my coach. He was my boxing coach for many years and he also helped train both DeCorey and Jassiah in boxing just to help them stay in shape. It’s kind of a family affair. Jassiah knows, and the other athletes know, that when we’re at practice, I’m your coach. You would never know that he’s my son because all of them are my children when we practice. (Jassiah and I) have a great relationship and we spend a lot of time working out and watching film and doing stuff together.”
Misty believes boxing, in addition to the agility work, is important in keeping Jassiah’s body loose. Given the form and technique required to be successful, throwers can’t be stiff.
All of that leads up to days where they actually throw. Some days they’ll train with the standard 16-pound shot, while others they’ll use a five-pound medicine ball to really focus on technique.
“He’ll do heavy weight for about three days and then he’ll go to a lightweight shot,” Misty says. “It’s just the medicine ball. Those days when we’re doing the medicine ball it’s a lot of agility work and just fine-tuning those fundamentals. We film him and break it down to make sure his hips are under him, his foot is planting properly and he’s keeping the shot under his chin.”
Unlike most athletes, practice doesn’t always end when Jassiah gets home. Not when your mom is your coach. It’s there Misty and DeCorey will often look at more film and call Jassiah into the room when they notice something he’s doing well or something he needs to clean up.
Though she learned a ton during her throwing days, a lot of Misty’s knowledge has been gained as she’s continued to coach. She pours over film of not only her son but other throwers on YouTube, usually with DeCorey by her side.
“I think it’s great just to have my mom and my brother there for me no matter what,” Jassiah says. “They’re always going to look out for my best interests in everything I do. When I’m at home, if I have any questions I can go to them right away. We can sit down and watch my film.”
All the extra work is a big reason why Jassiah is the first Central thrower since 2001 to enter today’s Indoor State Track Meet at Dartmouth College as the top seed in the boys’ shot put. He threw 49-feet, 11-inches at the Nashua South meet on Jan. 14 to clinch that spot and has a season-best throw of 52-feet, 6-inches, which he achieved at Milford Dome on Jan. 21.
Despite that success, he isn’t getting ahead of himself when it comes to expectations for states.
“Everything I’ve worked on this week and everything I’ve done up to the state meet, just apply it and do the best that I can,” he said. “I don’t want to shortchange myself. I know I can do really well and the only person that can stop me is myself. I don’t want to have too high of expectations. I just want to have a good day, compete and hopefully I’ll get first place.”
It would be a nice bow on what has been an impressive athletic career at Central, where he’s earned First and Second Team All-State honors for football and has been nominated for All-State honors in shot put this year. He was also the only Central football player named to the CHaD All-Star game that benefits the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in the city.
As for what’s next, Jassiah is considering a fifth year of high school somewhere since he’s still so young, but he hopes to get the opportunity to play football and throw in college some day.
Whatever happens, there’s no question Jassiah and Misty’s bond as mother and son has been strengthened through throwing. After all, it is a family affair, as Misty says.