Who’s the team to beat in Region Four of the NHIAA Division I boys basketball tournament?
Based on Friday night’s 53-51 overtime victory against Bishop Guertin, you could make a strong case that Nashua North is the favorite. Friday’s win on their home court allowed the Titans to complete their regular season with a 10-1 record.
“We’re up tempo and trying to create as much chaos as you possibly can, and to take advantage of those strengths that we have,” North coach Steve Lane said. “We have some athletes and we like to utilize the kids who are athletes. We lost some kids to other schools, but the kids we have have really done a great job. I can’t be more proud of the kids and the way that they’ve played so far.”
In addition to BG (13-5) and North, Region Four includes Nashua South, Alvirne and Keene. It’s an interesting region because of the Nashua rivalries and the fact that Keene is a bit of an unknown, not having played any team in the region during the regular season.
In a year when teams were seeded randomly, top-seeded North also has the benefit of a first-round bye. The Titans will open the tournament against the winner of Monday’s game between fifth-seeded Nashua South and fourth-seeded BG. No. 3 Alvirne will meet No. 2 Keene in the region’s other matchup.
“I think our region is pretty tight,” BG coach John Fisher said. “The rivalries are even more pronounced (with three Nashua schools in the region). I don’t think these athletes are playing differently because there are no crowds in the stands. They’re playing hard. They’re playing against kids they’ve played against their whole lives. It’s unique.”
North trailed by 10 after three quarters, but took its first lead of the game on a steal and layup by Curtis Harris-Lopez with 37 seconds to play. North had a 42-40 lead until Dylan Santosuosso scored in the final seconds to force overtime.
If there was a key basket in overtime it was Spencer Labrecque’s 3-pointer that gave the Titans a 50-47 lead with 1:32 left. North maintained the lead the rest of the way.
North received 16 points from Jayden Montgomery, 10 from Sam McElliott and seven from Harris-Lopez. Nate Kate, who transferred to BG from Nashua North after last season, led all scorers with 20. John Sullivan tossed in 11 for the Cardinals.
Defense was the story in the first two quarters, as the Cardinals limited the Titans to four points in the opening eight minutes and 12 points in the first half. BG led 16-12 entering the third. The Cardinals led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but were outscored 16-6 in the fourth.
“Any given night, South can beat you,” Lane said. “Any given night, Alvirne can beat you. Any given night, we can beat anybody. Any given night, BG can beat anybody. Each team has their own style and way that they play that suits them best. Whoever comes out of the region, it’ll be well-deserved.”
