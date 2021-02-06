Bedford High School’s Isabella King had scored at least 30 points in three straight games entering Friday night’s contest against Goffstown. That streak ended, but not because King had a poor shooting night.
King tossed in 16 points during Bedford’s 56-29 home victory before she exited the court because of an ankle injury with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter. She didn’t return to the game.
“Very, very, minor tweak,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. “Even after the game, there was no swelling.”
King, a 6-foot senior who will continue her basketball career at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., scored a game-high 30 points when Bedford beat Goffstown 57-36 Wednesday night. She came into Friday’s rematch averaging 23 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.
Goffstown coach Steve Largy called King the top offensive threat in Division I.
“She’s just so smooth in the way she gets it done,” he said. “She can do nothing all game and you look down at the score sheet in the third quarter and she’s got 24 points. She can take it to the basket and use her size and she can hit the outside shot. She’s got it all, and I think she’ll do great at the Division I level for Bucknell.”
King scored six points in the first quarter (two 3-pointers) and 10 in the second. Freshman Lana McCarthy also finished with 16 points for the Bulldogs, who led 14-7 after one quarter, 26-11 at halftime and 42-21 entering the final eight minutes. The Grizzlies didn’t pass the 16-point mark until a field goal with 1:49 remaining in the third trimmed Bedford’s lead to 40-18.
Gibbs said he has already fielded calls from Division I college coaches about McCarthy.
“We’re very lucky,” Gibbs said. “We have two solid anchors, but we also have a great group of complementary players.”
Bedford (6-1) has won six in a row since a season-opening loss to Bishop Guertin.
Emma Kasyjanski scored 12 points and was the only other Bedford player in double figures. Sophomore Ava Winterburn led Goffstown (3-5) in scoring with 15 points. Freshman Maggie Sasso added nine. Winterburn had 15 points in Wednesday’s loss.
Goffstown graduated nine players from last year’s team, which advanced to the Division I semifinals and was named co-champion when the season was canceled because of COVID-19. The Grizzlies have two seniors on this year’s roster.
“We’re learning varsity basketball on the job,” Largy said. “We have great kids in the program and I’m confident they’ll work hard in practice every day. We’ll continue to work to get better. We’re in a good position in terms of talent and athleticism. The development and maturity will come.”
Bedford was already shorthanded before King’s injury. The Bulldogs were missing three players due to injury: Marina Braga, Saphia Mumpini and Catherine Penick. Mumpini and Penick are starters.
Gibbs said he’s hopeful all three will be available before the regular season ends.
“A lot of injuries,” he said. “This was a great opportunity for a lot of kids to get some playing time, and they did.
“We graduated a lot of experience last year, but I think we’re more talented this year. The kids understand roles, and they go out there and perform them.”