If the St. Thomas Aquinas High School swimming and diving teams fail to finish first at this weekend’s Division II state meet at the University of New Hampshire, it won’t be because either team is lacking talent.
No, St. Thomas has two of the state’s top swimmers in the brother/sister combination of senior Max Reich and sophomore Megan Reich. Max owns the top time among Division II boys in all eight individual swimming events, and Megan enters the girls’ meet with the top time in four events. Still, St. Thomas coach Becky Maloney said a lot of things will have to fall into place for her team to finish even as high as second.
“This year is the smallest team I’ve ever had,” Maloney explained. “We have 12 swimmers: six boys and six girls. The team overall has some very good talent, but we don’t have depth at all this year, which is a big disadvantage going into states. I don’t doubt their abilities at all. It’s just kind of a numbers game.”
The Reichs live in North Hampton and also swim for Phoenix Swimming out of Haverhill, Mass.
Max, who will continue his swimming career at Indiana University, will swim in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke Saturday. Megan is scheduled to compete in the 200 free and the 500 free. Both will also compete in relay events.
“Both of them are an inspiration to the team,” Maloney said. “They’re always willing to help their teammates, and they have such a positive attitude and outlook that it just brings the whole team up. They obviously love swimming very much and they want other people to have the same enthusiasm for it.
“They’re both team players,” Maloney continued. “They will swim in any position that I ask them to, even if it’s not their favorite event, or do what’s necessary in order to help the team.”
That will be the case Saturday, since the 100 free is not among Max’s strongest events. Entering Max in the 100 free was a strategic move designed to give the St. Thomas boys the best chance to maximize their point total.
“That was a mutual decision (between himself and Maloney),” Max said. “It’s an off event for me, but it’s about taking advantage of the events where you can get the most points.”
Max holds the NHIAA record in two events: the 100 breaststroke (56.62 seconds) and the 200 IM (1:53.37). He has also qualified for this summer’s Olympic Trials in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke.
“I think he’ll win whatever (events) I put him in,” Maloney said.
Megan won the 200 free and the 500 free at last year’s Division II meet. She said her goal this weekend is to not only win both events, but to set the pool record (for high schoolers) in each event.
“I’m counting on Megan to win her two events, and I’m very hopeful she’ll break the pool record in the 200 free,” Maloney said.
Megan helped the St. Thomas girls finish second to Hanover in last year’s Division II meet. Hanover also won the Division II boys championship. The Bishop Guertin boys and Exeter girls won the Division I titles.
“Winning is the goal,” Megan said. “I definitely think the (St. Thomas) boys have a chance. It’ll be more of a challenge for the girls. We’ll need our relays to place.”
The top times and scores from each division this season entering this weekend’s meet:
DIVISION I
Boys
50 Freestyle: Matthew Crane, Bishop Guertin (22.56); 100 Freestyle: Matthew Crane, Bishop Guertin (49.53); 200 Freestyle: Jack Januario, Bishop Guertin (1:48.53); 500 Freestyle: Jack Januario, Bishop Guertin (4:55.83); 100 Butterfly: Noah Kurr, Dover (53.21); 100 Backstroke: Rittivuth Chea, Nashua North (53.64); 100 Breaststroke: Jack Januario, Bishop Guertin (1:03.32/SC); 200 IM: Jack Januario, Bishop Guertin (2:01.78); 200 Freestyle Relay: Bishop Guertin (1:36.19); 400 Freestyle Relay: Bishop Guertin (3:27.30); 200 Medley Relay: Bishop Guertin (1:42.31/SC); 1 Meter Dive: Alexander Beekman, Bedford (291.20).
Girls
50 Freestyle: Margaret Edwards, Londonderry (25.56); 100 Freestyle: MacKenzie Byron-Chaput, Timberlane (41.13); 200 Freestyle: Mackenzie Patch, Exeter (2:02.64); 500 Freestyle: Allison Gowern, Central (5:38.26/400); 100 Butterfly: Mackenzie Patch, Exeter (1:00.93); 100 Backstroke: Mackenzie Patch, Exeter (100.50); 100 Breastroke: Isabella Gerkin, Exeter (1:11.38); 200 IM: Mackenzie Patch, Exeter (2:17.34); 200 Freestyle Relay: Exeter (1:47.39/SC); 400 Freestyle Relay: Exeter (3:57.44); 200 Medley Relay: Exeter (1:57.21); 1 Meter Dive: Mai Sue White, Nashua South (268.45).
DIVISION II
Boys
50 Freestyle: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (22.66/SC); 100 Freestyle: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (49.99/SC); 200 Freestyle: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (1:45.74); 500 Freestyle: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (4:59.44/400); 100 Butterfly: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (52.59); 100 Backstroke: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (52.74); 100 Breaststroke: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (56.93); 200 IM: Maxwell Reich, St. Thomas (1:54.46); 200 Freestyle Relay: Windham (1:38.59); 400 Freestyle Relay: St. Thomas (3:33.61); 200 Medley Relay: St. Thomas (1:44.31); 1 Meter Dive: Aidan Covell, Oyster River (306.45).
Girls
50 Freestyle: Megan Reich, St. Thomas (25.07/SC); 100 Freestyle: Megan Reich, St. Thomas (53.29); 200 Freestyle: Megan Reich, St. Thomas (1:52.84); 500 Freestyle: Megan Reich, St. Thomas (5:05.61); 100 Butterfly: Alexis Martino, Windham (58.66); 100 Backstroke: Sophie Cassily, Portsmouth (58.60); 100 Breastroke: Emma Hall, Hopkinton (1:07.24); 200 IM: Alexis Martino, Windham (2:11.59); 200 Freestyle Relay: Hanover (1:45.76); 400 Freestyle Relay: Hanover (3:43.59); 200 Medley Relay: Portsmouth (1:56.46/SC); 1 Meter Dive: Amelia Wallis, Hanover (401.40).