CONCORD — What’s better than winning the NHIAA Division II boys’ hockey championship? Winning the Division II title in back-to-back years.
That’s what St. Thomas Aquinas will try to do Saturday. The third-seeded Saints advanced to their third consecutive Division II championship game by beating second-seeded Merrimack, 3-2, in Wednesday’s semifinals at Everett Arena.
St. Thomas, which beat Dover in last year’s Division II final, will face top-seeded Keene in this year’s championship game at SNHU Arena (2:45 p.m.). Keene moved on by beating fifth-seeded Oyster River 4-1 in Wednesday’s first semifinal.
Freshman forward Colin Chrisom, freshman forward Brendan Chrisom and senior defenseman Luke Grella scored for the Saints, who led 1-0 after one period and 3-1 entering the third. St. Thomas goaltender Britton Dunbar, a freshman, made 26 saves
Freshman forward Evan Roy scored both Merrimack goals, the second of which came during a Merrimack power play. The Tomahawks (14-5-1) received a 28-save effort from junior Ben Hardy.
After the Chrisom brothers gave the Saints (15-4-1) a 2-0 lead, Roy cut the deficit in half when he got Merrimack on the scoreboard at 10:32 of the second. Grella made it 3-1 with 35.9 seconds left in the period.
Roy’s second goal, the power-play goal, came at 5:53 of the third. The Saints were whistled for a penalty with 3:36 to play, but, despite good pressure, the Tomahawks couldn’t come up with the game-tying goal.
Saturday’s contest will be the third meeting between Keene and St. Thomas this season. The teams tied, 2-2, in Dover, and the Blackbirds skated to a 4-3 victory in Keene.
Keene and St. Thomas also met in the 2018 Division II championship game, a matchup the Blackbirds won 3-2.