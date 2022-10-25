HERE WE ARE in the final week of the NHIAA football regular season. Confusion reigns.
This is the time of year when coaches, fans, media members and others try to figure out which teams are headed to the playoffs, which teams won’t make it to the postseason, which teams still have a chance to earn a playoff berth and which teams will be seeded where.
You’d still be reading this on Friday morning if we covered every scenario regarding seeding, so today we’ll focus on teams currently not in the playoff picture that have a chance to qualify if things break right this weekend.
As a reminder — and this is important — teams are selected and seeded for the playoffs based on their NHIAA football point rating. A team’s record is meaningful, but not as important as the number next to it in the NHIAA standings.
For those unfamiliar with the football point rating, it’s a formula that awards points for each game a team wins. The better the opponent, the more points a team accumulates. A team’s point total is then divided by the number of in-state games it played.
Buckle in; here we go …
Division II
We’re starting with Division II because this is where the most interesting scenario may unfold. Gilford/Belmont (8-0), Bow (7-1), Kennett (5-3), Pelham (8-0), Souhegan (7-1) and Hanover (6-2) have each clinched a playoff berth. That leaves four teams vying for the final two spots.
• John Stark (4-4) can qualify if it beats Souhegan (7-1) and gets help elsewhere.
• Milford (4-4) can qualify if it beats Lebanon (0-8) and gets help elsewhere.
• Plymouth (4-4) will qualify if it defeats Sanborn (2-6)
• St. Thomas (4-4) will qualify if it defeats Gilford/Belmont (8-0). The Saints can also qualify with a loss to Gilford/Belmont if they get help elsewhere.
There is a scenario, and it’s not far-fetched, where a 4-5 St. Thomas team gets in over a 5-4 Milford team because the Saints would have a higher rating. There will be a lot of scoreboard watching in Division II.
Division IV
Somersworth (6-0), Newport (5-1) and Raymond (4-2) have each clinched a playoff berth. That leaves two teams vying for the final spot.
• Bishop Brady (3-3) will earn a playoff berth if it beats Franklin (1-5).
• Winnisquam (2-4) will earn the final berth if it upsets Somersworth and Bishop Brady loses to Franklin.
Division III
Trinity (8-0), Monadnock (7-1) and Campbell (6-2) have each clinched a playoff berth. That leaves two teams vying for the final spot.
• Stevens (5-3) will earn a playoff berth if it defeats Trinity.
• Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (5-3) will qualify with a Stevens loss.
Division I
There’s plenty to unpack here, since the playoff field will feature 13 teams. Nashua North (8-0), Londonderry (7-0), Timberlane (7-1), Pinkerton (6-1), Bishop Guertin (6-2), Windham (6-2), Bedford (5-2), Concord (5-2), Exeter (5-2) and Merrimack (5-2) have each clinched a playoff berth. That leaves five teams vying for three spots.
• Memorial (2-5) can qualify if it defeats Exeter and gets help elsewhere.
• Salem (2-5) can qualify if it defeats Londonderry and gets help elsewhere.
• Portsmouth/Oyster River (4-3) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory over Timberlane. The ClipperCats can also qualify with a loss if at least two of the following four teams lose: (Memorial, Salem, Dover and Spaulding).
• Dover (3-4) can qualify with a win against Nashua North. The Green Wave can also qualify with a loss if at least two of the following teams lose (Memorial, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Salem and Spaulding).
• Spaulding (3-4) can qualify with a win. The Red Raiders can also qualify with a loss if at least two of the following teams lose (Memorial, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Salem and Dover).
Barring any major upsets, Portsmouth/Oyster River, Dover and Spaulding will complete the Division I playoff field.
No game played in any division this weekend will have a bigger impact on seeding than Friday night’s matchup between Pinkerton Academy and Concord, which will help determine the No. 4 through No. 9 seeds in Division I and all of the first-round matchups.
It’s difficult to follow all the possibilities in each division, but it’s not as much fun without the chaos.