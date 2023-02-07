ANDREW PROVENCHER doesn’t seem like the kind of person who backs away from a challenge. That statement is based primarily on his interest in the varsity coaching position with the West High School football program.

Like any city school, coaching at West comes with some unique challenges. Still, Provencher said he had immediate interest in the position when Tom Bozoian resigned in November after four seasons as West’s head coach. Provencher applied for the job, and was recently approved as West’s head coach.