ANDREW PROVENCHER doesn’t seem like the kind of person who backs away from a challenge. That statement is based primarily on his interest in the varsity coaching position with the West High School football program.
Like any city school, coaching at West comes with some unique challenges. Still, Provencher said he had immediate interest in the position when Tom Bozoian resigned in November after four seasons as West’s head coach. Provencher applied for the job, and was recently approved as West’s head coach.
Provencher, a 34-year-old Bedford resident, graduated from Manchester Memorial and said coaching in Manchester is one thing that made the West job attractive to him. In addition to coaching youth football in Manchester, his coaching resume includes assistant coaching positions at Memorial (one season), West (one season) and Bishop Guertin (three seasons).
He will also serve as an assistant for the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game for the third time this year.
Although there have been many NHIAA varsity head coaching jobs open up since last season, Provencher said the only job he applied for was the position at West.
“I’ve been wanting to get back to coaching in Manchester,” he said. “I think the Manchester West Side community is a pretty amazing place — a real vibrant community that’s growing there. I think the connection between the football program and some of the community initiatives we’re gonna be rolling out here in the next few months go hand in hand with some of the tradition and level of excellence we want to try to bring back there.”
Among those initiatives, he said, is making an effort to reconnect with West alumni, and to do what’s possible to remove any barriers that are currently preventing kids from playing youth football in Manchester. He also said he’s hoping to upgrade the West locker room and weight room.
Because West has a small pool of potential players to draw from, he said encouraging kids to play multiple sports will be a priority.
“Obviously we’re looking to bring more kids into the program,” Provencher said. “That’s always going to be a focus every year. We want to make sure we have guys who are bought into our same vision.
“When you can have a strong football program and embrace a sense of community, it can have a lot of positive impact on the community as a whole.”
• Provencher on the expectations for the West program:
“I want the expectations of our program to be the same expectations we’d have with any program, which is to get better and to be outstanding individuals on and off the field. To be playing competitive games at competitive times in the season. We want to win playoff games. We want to compete at the highest level possible. We want to instill an expectation that the players should feel the same way.”
• Provencher on his coaching staff:
“I have a staff in place. I called around to my dream team and all the guys said they would come with me if I got the job. I think they’re motivated by the challenge. They’re excited to get to work and try to make a difference on and off the field.”
• Provencher on including West in the Manchester Turkey Bowl.
“Sign me up on the list as a person who wants to compete for a Turkey Bowl. In my opinion if it’s a city championship game you should have all three schools in it. I’d love to get back in the Turkey Bowl.”
Provencher, who is self-employed, mentioned Bozoian, Merrimack head coach Kip Jackson, Souhegan head coach Robin Bowkett and former BG head coach John Trisicani as people who have shaped his coaching philosophy. He’s been on the same staff as Jackson and Bowkett for the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game, and is on Jackson’s staff for this year’s matchup.
In addition to hiring Provencher as one of his assistants at West, Bozoian coached Provencher when Provencher played youth football.
“I used to tell people that I thought Coach Bozoian was the best possible coach at Manchester West, and that’s probably still true, but we’re going to try our best to do our best,” he said. “All high schoolers face unique challenges, but perhaps some of those might be amplified in some communities. I think there are people who say, ‘You can’t be successful there.’ We want to prove them wrong and prove the community right.
“I think we have the tools necessary to be successful. We just have to go get it done.”