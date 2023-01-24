SOME OF YOU undoubtedly remember a time when the Trinity High School baseball program regularly occupied a spot at or near the top of the Division I standings. That was long before you owned your first flip phone.

The Trinity program hasn’t won a Division I championship since 1992 – the Pioneers beat Nashua in the Division I championship game that year – and hasn’t played in a Division I title game since 2007 (a 7-2 loss to Merrimack). The reasons for this can be discussed in another column. Today we’re here to introduce the man in charge of making Trinity a top-tier Division I program again: Matt Bouchard.