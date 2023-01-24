SOME OF YOU undoubtedly remember a time when the Trinity High School baseball program regularly occupied a spot at or near the top of the Division I standings. That was long before you owned your first flip phone.
The Trinity program hasn’t won a Division I championship since 1992 – the Pioneers beat Nashua in the Division I championship game that year – and hasn’t played in a Division I title game since 2007 (a 7-2 loss to Merrimack). The reasons for this can be discussed in another column. Today we’re here to introduce the man in charge of making Trinity a top-tier Division I program again: Matt Bouchard.
Bouchard, 41, is a Manchester resident who graduated from Manchester Memorial in 1999. He was a catcher on the Memorial team that beat Concord to win the Division I (Class L) championship in 1998, his junior season. That was Jim Morgan‘s final season as Memorial’s head coach.
Bouchard will enter his first season as Trinity’s head coach this spring. He spent the last nine seasons as the head coach of the Cawley Middle School program in Hooksett, and was an assistant coach at Cawley for one season before moving up to the top rung on the coaching ladder there.
“One of the things (Trinity) wanted was someone who was going to come in and was going to stay,” Bouchard explained. “I was at Cawley for 10 years, so I’m not looking to jump ship. I enjoy building and I enjoy seeing what we can do. I think that’s probably tied into what they were looking for.
“We’re gonna rebuild the culture. We need to be competitive. We need to find the team identity that works with the strength of the team, and not just a notebook. I think that’s one of the things I did at Cawley was identify what we did well. We had to build our culture around that. … If we’re a fast team that has to play small ball then that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what I’ve done for years.
“If we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to win then we need to develop an identity that mimics the strength of our team. That could be different this year than next year. That’s one of the things I look forward to.”
Bouchard, who works in sales, may be best known in local baseball circles as the co-founder of the New Hampshire Prospects Baseball Club — a youth travel program that was born in 2018. Because of his affiliation with the Prospects, Bouchard has already coached more than half of the players in the Trinity program.
Bouchard applied for the varsity baseball job at Manchester Memorial in 2021, but that went to former Saint Anselm assistant coach Justin Sumner, who failed to make it through his first season.
“I told my athletic director/principal I wasn’t coming back (to Cawley), and then I got a couple text messages in June about Trinity being open,” Bouchard said. “I was kind of looking for another challenge, so I decided to apply.
“Talked with my friends. Talked with my wife. Decided I would be interested in trying to rebuild this program to where it used to be when I was in high school. I remember saying there are only two high school jobs I would look at and that’s Memorial and Trinity.”
Bouchard said to the best of his knowledge Trinity has no plans to move from Division I to Division II. That rumor surfaced after former head coach Jake Filip parted ways with the Trinity program following the 2022 season.
Trinity competes in different divisions depending on the sport. The football program, for example, is in Division III.
“One of the things I mentioned in the interview is that I had no interest in this job if they were moved out of D1,” Bouchard said. “I think that Trinity can compete in D1. I think there were rumors, because when I said that I was told it was not happening.
“This isn’t football. I need two guys who can throw. I need a catcher, a center fielder and a shortstop. I’ll put the rest on the field. Don’t worry.”
Bouchard has assembled a coaching staff that includes Preston Yerrington, Dave Santin and Jordan Robinson (JV coach). Ernie Yerrington, Preston’s father, is the co-head coach at Central/West, the team Trinity will open the season against.
“They want to be a top team again,” Bouchard said. “They haven’t been that in a while and I don’t know why, but there’s parts and pieces there to do this.
“There’s an opportunity to develop a culture to compete, and I think that if we can show that we’re going to be competitive that will probably help us continue to build the program in the right direction.”