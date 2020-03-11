CONCORD — After earning the Division II tournament’s top seed, the Keene High School hockey team entered the postseason with realistic hopes of winning the Division II championship. Those hopes are still alive.
Keene allowed the game’s first goal, but took control after that and extended its season by beating fifth-seeded Oyster River 4-1 in the Division II semifinals Wednesday night at Everett Arena.
Jerred Tattersall scored twice for the Blackbirds, who took nine penalties when they dropped a 4-3 decision to the Bobcats during the regular season. Joseph Walsh and Ethan Russell also scored for Keene (14-3-2). Russell’s goal was scored into an empty net.
The Blackbirds received 25 saves from junior Jacob Russell.
Keene was whistled for three penalties in the first period and Oyster River’s Alden Swiesz took advantage when he scored a power-play goal 11:43 into the game.
“Penalties have been an issue for us throughout the year,” Keene coach Chris McIntosh said. “When the team starts using their emotions in the right way, they start playing hockey, you can see what they look like. They’re really good at what they do.
“Had to get into them a little bit between the first and the second. I know they took a couple (penalties) in the second, but after that they started to settle down a little bit and I was really impressed with how they played.”
Keene will face either second-seeded Merrimack (14-4-1) or third-seeded St. Thomas (114-4-1) in Saturday’s Division II championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Merrimack and St. Thomas met in Wednesday’s second Division II semifinal.
Oyster River (13-6-1) received 29 saves from sophomore Claden Daubney.
“We tried to sit back in a trap to kind of slow them down and I think it kind of sapped our momentum,” Oyster River coach Peter Harwood said. “I think we sat back a little too much. They really took it to us in the second period. We just didn’t have the momentum tonight.”
Jack Caldicott and Andy Carlson assisted on Swiesz’s goal. It remained 1-0 after 15 minutes, but Tattersall scored twice in a span of 4:46 in the second period to give Keene a 2-1 lead entering the third. Tattersall tied the game at 4:03, and put the Blackbirds in front 2-1 at 8:49.
Walsh made it 3-1 by scoring during a Keene power play at 6:48 of the third before Russell capped the scoring.
Keene will be playing in the Division II championship game for the third time in the last four years.