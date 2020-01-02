Eli Gadbois took third place overall, leading the Bow High Alpine ski team to first place in a six-team giant slalom race at Crotched Mountain on Thursday.
Bow scored 381 points, followed by Souhegan of Amherst (371.5) and ConVal of Peterborough (364).
Connor Wachsmuth finished fourth, followed by Patrick Wachsmuth fifth and Caleb Stonecipher 11th.
Souhegan’s Andrew Taylor was first overall, with Noah Krason from ConVal in second.
Girls' basketball
Hollis/Brookline built an 18-point halftime lead and beat Pelham 55-44. Lili Rutherford led Pelham (2-3) with 12 points. The Cavaliers are 2-0.
Boys’ hockey
Patrick Madden had a hat trick and Declan Wilkie added two goals as Bishop Guertin blanked Manchester Central/West, 13-0, at JFK Coliseum. BG improved to 2-1 entering Saturday’s showdown at Hanover (4 p.m.).
Trinity 2, Salem 2, OT: Sam Maietta's goal with 26.5 seconds remaining in regulation helped Salem tie the Pioneers at Sullivan Arena. Trinity had led 2-0 on first-period goals by Hugo Gill and Anthony Dizillo, but Ryan Allard brought the Blue Devils closer with 2:06 remaining, then Maietta struck for the tying goal from a scramble in front. Trinity is 3-0-1 and Salem is 2-0-1.
Girls' hockey
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 4, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge 1: Ellie Karatzas scored twice and assisted on another goal for the winners. Memphis Brown and Kylie Youngclaus also notched goals. Jaeda Fuller made 11 saves for STA/Winnacunnet/Dover (3-0); Lebanon goalie Kayleigh Trietsch had 21 saves.
