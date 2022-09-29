Alejandro Jimenez scored twice and Jeff Carrier added a goal in Belmont’s 3-0 win over Hopkinton in Division III boys soccer Thursday. Jacobb Bivens made five saves for Belmont.
Hopkinton, 3-5-2, got four saves from Colby Boissy.
Windham 2, Manchester Central 1
Windham: Chloe Hall goal, Emma Demarco goal, Emily Manning assist, Indigo Wolf 7 saves.
Manchester Central: Mckenna Schneiderman goal, Izzy Bachhuber 7 saves.
Kingswood 4, Souhegan 0
Souhegan (1-8): Finnegan Daly 7 saves.
Kingswood (9-2): Caleb Russo 5 saves.
Pinkerton 1, Salem 0 (Wednesday)
Pinkerton (4-4-2): Cam McMahon goal, Gio Iob assist.
Pinkerton 1, Dover 0
Pinkerton: Maddie Schoenenberger goal, Verity Ungaro assist, Libby Williams 3 saves.
Dover 1, Pinkerton 0 (Wednesday)
Pinkerton (4-6-0): Elise LeBlanc, 18 saves.
Dover: Rylen Gray goal, Hayley Tosh 9 saves.
Salem 3, Merrimack 1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 28-26) (Wednesday)
Merrmack: Lily Petrocelli and Amelia Walker, 9 kills; Sam Lyna 12 assists; Mia Mantini 13 digs.
Salem: Madi Mohan 14 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces; Lily Amiss 12 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Isabella Sangermano 2 kills, 3 blocks; Christina Fernandez 34 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Portsmouth 1 (25-8, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13) (Wednesday)
Hollis/Brookline (8-1): Cheyenne Colbert 18 kills, 5 blocks; Annette Schlunk 13 kills; Gwynn Thomas 3 aces, 9 assists; Sophie Jordan 24 assists; Maia Schneider 20 digs.
Portsmouth is 5-3.
At Overlook Golf Course (Par 36)
Bow 197; Hollis/Brookline 219; Alvirne 224
Individuals: Noah LeClair, Alvirne, 36; Martin Bergeron, H/N, 38; Charlie Hale, H/B, 39; Reid Mitchell, H/B, 42; Cavan Quinn, H/B, 47; Alex Razzaboni, H/B, 53
At Derryfield Country Club
Keene 209, Spaulding 218, Memorial 245
Individuals: O. Murphy, K, 41; C. Vinciguerra, S, 41; N. Adrien, S, 42; J. Murphy, K, 42; B. Greenwald, K, 42; L. Ballaro, K, 42, S. Timmer, K, 42; C. Taylor, S, 43; N. Cahill, K, 43; L. Tafe, M, 44
