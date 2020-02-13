Manchester Memorial earned its second win of the season with a 74-52 win over Pinkerton on Thursday in Division I boys' basketball play in Derry. The Crusaders are 2-9.
Justin Dunne led Pinkerton (1-12) with 16 points.
Girls' basketball
Concord 59, Nashua South 43: In Concord, Kirsten McIntire led the Panthers with 15 points in the loss. Julianna Martin had seven points, and Catherine Covert and Bailey Morin added six for South (7-8). Concord is 9-6.
Bishop Guertin 72, Central 50: In Manchester, Erin Carney scored 17 points, helping Bishop Guertin of Nashua stay unbeaten. The Cardinals (14-0 in Division I) also received contributions from Addison Smith, who had 13 points. Jailyn Johnson (13 points) and Jessica Lewis (10) led Central (9-5).
Wrestling
Wednesday
Keene (KEEN) 39.0 Alvirne (ALVI) 36.0
106: Lauren Kasschau (KEEN) over (ALVI) (For.) 113: Jacob Kulick (ALVI) over (KEEN) (For.) 120: Jackson McGovern (ALVI) over Joshua Sleeper-Seder (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 126: Kyle Clark (ALVI) over Tierney Gruber (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 132: Ayden Spencer (ALVI) over Jack Hebert (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 138: Colby Atwood (KEEN) over (ALVI) (For.) 145: Timothy Barrett (ALVI) over Riley Stetson (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 152: Joseph Wilson (KEEN) over Grant Dickieson (ALVI) (Fall 0:00) 160: Austin Morris (KEEN) over Nicholas Maniatakos (ALVI) (Fall 0:00) 170: Kyle Gora (ALVI) over Gavin Gruber (KEEN) (Fall 0:00) 182: Isiah Crump (KEEN) over (ALVI) (For.) 195: Jason Canavan (KEEN) over Alex Linke (ALVI) (Dec 7-3) 220: Owen Castor (KEEN) over (ALVI) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit
SKIING
Wednesday
Division I Girls' State Meet, at Gunstock, Gilford
Slalom: 1. Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:07.37; 2. Jessica Rioux, Bedford, 1:09.62; 3. Mykenzie Kyle, Bedford, 1:13.45; 4. Megan Diers, Central, 1:14.01; 5. Olivia DeMatteis, Goffstown, 1:14.16; 6. Katelyn Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:14.69; 7. Sydney Berube, Bedford, 1:15.18; 8. Madison Goldstein, Bedford, 1:15.81; 9. Catherine Hammer, Memorial, 1:15.96; 10. Hannah Golden, Concord, 1:16.59
Giant slalom: Savannah Shannon, Concord, 1:13.88; 2. Jessica Rioux, Bedford, 1:16.40; 3. Mykenzie Kyle, Bedford, 1:17.20; 4. Molly Johnson, Exeter, 1:17.49; 5. Kate Simpson, Bishop Guertin, 1:17.53; 6. Katelyn Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:17.72; 7. Olivia deMatteis, Goffstown, 1:17.83; 8. Megan Diers, Central, 1:18.04; 9. Erica Irvin, Windham, 1:18.95; 10. Sydney Berube, Bedford, 1:20.16
Team results: 1. Bedford 758; 2. Concord 644; 3. Exeter 639; 4. Windham 636; 5. Pinkerton 633; 6. Goffstown 614; 7. BG 586; 8. Keene 536; 9. Dover 506; 10. Winnacunnet 504; 11. Londonderry 503; 12. Nashua North 437; 13. Nashua South 427; 14. Central 392; 15. Memorial 366; 16. Spaulding 342; 17. Timberlane 222; 18. Merrimack 164
Division I Boys' Meet
Tuesday, at Gunstock, Gilford
Giant slalom: 1. Jacob Kuczynski, Windham, 1:05.78; 2. Matous Bohonek, Goffstown, 1:05.94; 3. Michael Akstin, Bedford, 1:07.24; 4. Cole Rodman, Bedford, 1:07.50; 5. Bobby Segal, Exeter, 1:07.66; 6. Colin Rathbone, BG, 1:07.79; 7. Colby Rathbone, BG, 1:08.05; 8. Caleb Gordon, Goffstown, 1:08.67; 9. Will Whitcher, Exeter, 1:09.04; 10. Neil Shea, Concord, 1:09.22
Slalom: 1. Matous Bohonek, Goffstown, 1:06.18; 2. Jacob Kuczynski, Windham 1:08.05; 3. Sam Froio, BG, 1:10.29; 4. Neil Shea, Concord, 1:10.72; 5. Colin Rathbone, BG, 1:11.42; 6. Chris Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:11.64; 7. Caleb Johnson, Exeter, 1:12.10; 8. Colby Rathbone, BG, 1:12.33; 9. Cole Rodman, Bedford, 1:13.59; 10. Bobby Segal, Exeter, 1:14.02
Team results: 1. BG 736; 2. Bedford 726; 3. Exeter 694; 4. Goffstown 653; 5. Keene 608; 6. Winnacunnet 598; 7. Concord 597; 8. Timberlane 576; 9. Pinkerton 552; 10. Windham 510; 11. Dover 489; 12. Londonderry 453; 13. Spaulding 405; 14. Merrimack 391; 15. Nashua South 370; 16. Memorial 287; 17. Central 235; 18. Nashua North 224