Five players scored as the Bishop Guertin hockey team beat Bow 5-3 in Division I action on Thursday at Everett Arena in Concord.
Pat Madden, Sean Wilson, Ben Young, Aaron Pratt and Max Trawick scored for the Cardinals, who improved to 8-2. Jake Mielcarz scored twice and C.J. Smethurst added a tally for the Falcons (3-6).
BG goalie Evan Butler made 20 saves. Bow goalie Ethan Berrigan made 29.
Thursday basketball scores
Boys: Concord 67, Central 51; Hanover 75, Merrimack Valley 47; West 64, Kearsarge 44; Windham 45, Timberlane 40. Girls: Bishop Guertin 68, Nashua North 24; Newmarket 40, Epping 12; Spaulding 78, Milford 27.
Girls' basketball
Bow 43, Sanborn 41: The Falcons (6-5) rallied after trailing by eight points in the third quarter. Madison Speckman led Bow with 15 points, Taylor Burnham had eight points, Ellie Pingree grabbed 12 rebounds and Jessica Chamberlain added seven rebounds and three assists. Sanborn is 4-7.
Wrestling
Keene 42, Central 33 (Wednesday)
106: Alexis Dobson (M) over (K) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Cooper Knowles (K) over (M) (For.) 126: Tierney Gruber (K) over (M) (For.) 132: Jack Hebert (K) over (M) (For.) 138: Colby Atwood (K) over Nate Tsoupas (M) (Fall 3:15) 145: Jackson Robidoux (M) over Bergen Johannesen (K) (Fall 3:50) 152: Michael Hamel-Patrick (M) over Zoe Waters (K) (Fall 3:58) 160: Joseph Wilson (K) over (M) (For.) 170: Gavin Gruber (K) over (M) (For.) 182: Isiah Crump (K) over (M) (For.) 195: Nicolas Karpf (M) over Jason Canavan (K) (Dec 10-3) 220: Raheen Dukes (M) over Owen Castor (K) (Fall 3:52) 285: Andrew Farrell (M) over (K) (For.)