AFTER TWO YEARS at Manchester Central, Royce Williams decided it was time for a change.
He was getting ready to turn 16 over the summer and realized that if he wanted to continue down the path he was following, he needed to do that some place else.
With the help of his parents, Williams considered what was important to him and picked Trinity.
“Getting good grades is the most important thing,” he said. “But I obviously love basketball, too. I knew Trinity was a good school academically and knew guys on the team like Nate Meeker, Ryan Stultz and Ethan Hutchinson, so I thought it’d be a good spot and my parents agreed.”
So far it has been. Although the Pioneers are off to a rough start losing five straight after opening the season with a 61-49 win over Central, they’ve lost by double digits just once (to Windham on Jan. 3), and that was a game Trinity led for the first three quarters.
On an individual level, Williams has thrived. He’s leading all Division I scorers with 23 points per game during the regular season and was the second-highest scorer at the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament over the holidays, averaging 22.3 points over three games.
“He’s been a huge addition,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “The great thing about it is his teammates understand it. I think he’s a helluva player and one of the best guards in the state.”
For as gifted as he is as a scorer, Williams is anything but selfish. He admitted that he sometimes feels he’s shooting too much and becomes more passive to try to get his teammates involved. It’s an admirable mindset that Bike appreciates but doesn’t always endorse.
“He’s a great passer,” Bike said. “He does a great job of getting other guys involved, but sometimes it’s unselfish to be selfish and I think Royce is still figuring that out. We need him to score if we want to win and his teammates know that. Sometimes him passing off in a situation where we need him to get a bucket is the selfish play. It sounds weird but it’s just the reality.”
It’s true. Williams is a dangerous scorer and can seemingly find the bottom of the net whenever he wants to. He has a picturesque jump shot and hits threes at a high clip, but he might be even better going to the basket. Trinity gets him going downhill on dribble-handoff plays quite often and with his defender behind him, Williams smoothly navigates through the rest of the defense on his way to the rim, where he has a great understanding of the angles he can finish from.
It’s that combination that has people wondering whether or not he’s long for Trinity.
“BCA (Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass.) has reached out to me,” Williams said. “I know the coach over there. Going to prep school is something I’d have to think about more. I don’t want my teammates here to feel like I gave up on them after one year, so it’s something I’m going to think more about after the season. It’d be tough to leave these guys after one year.”
As much as the team would miss him, Bike says he would encourage Williams to go if that’s what he decided was best for him. He isn’t in the business of standing in a player’s way from reaching their goals. He played at the Division I level at the University of Hartford.
Bike believes Williams has the potential to play at that level, but thinks he should take his time.
“He’s going to play at the next level whether it’s Division I or lower,” Bike said. “But he’s a young junior. He just turned 16 over the summer. I would say he should probably stay here for two years and then go to prep school rather than go next year. He needs more time to develop. That’s what prep school used to be for. It was an extra year of seasoning to get ready for the next level. Now I understand that kids are going there sooner, but I think if Royce wants to get to where he wants to go, he needs two more years after this one of development to be ready.”
Like Williams said, he still has plenty of time to figure all of that out. Right now his focus is on this season and helping the Pioneers turn it around so they can qualify for the tournament.
Surprise team in Division I
Considering the program just moved up to New Hampshire’s top division in recent years it has been a bit of a surprise seeing the Windham boys get off to the start they have this season.
The Jaguars are 5-1 through six games and sit in third in Division I, trailing only reigning champion Exeter (6-0) and a Portsmouth (6-1) team that was a semifinalist a year ago.
Joey DaSilva has led the way with 18.2 points per game and has been a confident scorer during big moments. His buzzer-beating three that took down Bedford on Jan. 10 was cold-blooded.
Westin Lippold has also chipped in with 8.5 points per game. He does a little bit of everything to help out this Jaguars team while Riley Desmarais has been a calming presence at point guard.
In addition to Bedford, Windham has solid wins over rival Salem (55-52 on Jan. 7) and Merrimack (46-38 on Jan. 14). The Jaguars’ next big test will come against Bishop Guertin on Feb. 4. They will then play Portsmouth on Feb. 7 and Nashua North on Feb. 14.
Conant girls dominating
Over halfway through the season, the Conant of Jaffrey girls’ basketball team sits at 11-0 and recently defeated Mascoma Valley of Canaan 72-13 as the Orioles continue their run through Division III.
Elizabeth Gonyea is leading the way with 15.7 points per game, which ranks third in the division, and she’s surrounded by five girls averaging roughly six points or more per game.
Teagan Kirby is second on the team at 10.1 points per night, while Emma Tenters (8.1) and Silas Bernier (8.0) are also flirting with double digits. Mylie Aho is putting up 6.7 a night and Brynn Rautiola is just below six points per game at 5.9. That’s some serious depth.
Another milestone reached
In scoring 24 points in the Warriors’ 84-34 loss to the Derryfield School of Manchester on Tuesday, Wilton-Lyndeborough’s Jack Schwab surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Through games played Wednesday night, Schwab was leading all of Division IV with a 23.6 points-per-game average and had scored at least 30 points in three of his team’s eight games.