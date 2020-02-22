LONDONDERRY — No NHIAA team dominates its sport like Timberlane Regional dominates wrestling.
Timberlane won its 20th Division I championship in the last 21 years by besting the 14-team field at Londonderry High School on Saturday. The Owls earned 310.5 points. Concord took second with 273.5 points, and Salem was third with 168. Pinkerton Academy (153) and Nashua South (119.5) rounded out the top five.
The last time Timberlane didn’t win the Division I meet was 2015, when Londonderry earned the title.
Timberlane had 54.5-point lead over Concord entering the medal round. The Owls had nine wrestlers advance to the medal round. The Crimson Tide had five.
Three Timberlane wrestlers prevailed in their weight class: Konrad Parker defeated Nashua South’s Colby Spencer at 113 pounds, Codey Wild beat Salem’s Matteo Mustapha at 132 and Nick Pallaria topped Concord’s Jack Sargent at 138.
Other champions by weight class: Concord’s Sam Wagner defeated Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke at 106, Pinkerton Academy’s Dom Robinson beat Timberlane’s Jake Rousseau at 120, Windham’s Payton Sills beat Timberlane’s John Leavitt at 126, Concord’s Khan Amiri beat Timberlane’s Adam Marquis at 145, Keene’s Joey Wilson defeated Timberlane’s Anthony Rousseau at 152, Pinkerton Academy’s Jack MacKiernan beat Bedford’s Jack Carrozzi at 160, Alvirne’s Kyle Gora defeated Londonderry’s Nick Walter at 170, Pinkerton Academy’s Sterling McLaughlin beat Concord’s Kody Rashed at 182, Concord’s Abbas Abdulrahman topped Timberlane’s Niko Langlois at 195, Salem’s Beau Dillon beat Timberlane’s Chris Lund at 220 and Salem’s Josh Ozoria won the 285-pound title with a victory over Nashua South’s Kyle O’Connor.
Sills, a senior, was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He finished third in the 120-pound weight class at last year’s Division I meet, and plans to continue his wrestling career at Norwich in the fall.
Sills said his toughest match Saturday was against Salem’s Matt Adams.
“I didn’t expect it (the Most Outstanding Wrestler award),” said Sills, who was the No. 2 seed at 126 pounds. “I just went out there and gave everything I got and came out on top. I feel like I’m on top of the world.”
The top six finishers in each weight class earned an invitation to the Meet of Champions, which will be held Saturday at Nashua South. The Meet of Champions will also include the top five wrestlers in each weight class from the Division II meet, and the top three wrestlers in each weight class from the Division III meet. Timberlane has also won that event in each of the last 16 years.
Timberlane’s Barry Chooljian was named the Division I Coach of the Year. This is Chooljian’s final season as Timberlane’s head coach.