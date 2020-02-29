Timberlane of Plaistow’s wrestling team won its 17th straight NHIAA Meet of Champions Saturday with 237 points, 34 more than second-place Concord.
The Owls had three wrestlers place first in their classes as Codey Wild took the 132-pound division with a pin over Londonderry’s Brandon Drake at 5:01. Konrad Parker took the 113 class with a 7-0 decision over Windham’s Samuel Oakes and Nick Pallaria took the 138 division with a 10-5 win over Salem’s George Boudreau.
Adam Marquis (145) and Cooper Kelley (182) each took second in their divisions with Bishop Guertin’s Zach Rioux defeating the former 7-0 and Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin pinning the latter in 1:29.
Concord, which racked up 203 points, had two first-place finishers in Ethan Comeau (120), who beat Pinkerton’s Dom Robinson with a pin in 29 seconds, and Sam Wagner (106), who took down Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke with a pin in 1:07.
Third place went to Salem (160 points), which had three first-place wrestlers in Beau Dillon (220), Josh Ozoria (285) and Matthew Adams (126). Dillon defeated Merrimack’s Griffin Ostrom 17-8, Ozoria beat Bow’s Will Zachistal 5-2, and Adams decisioned BG’s Connor MacDonald, 4-0.
Plymouth’s Joseph Cleary defeated Merrimack’s Anson Dewar with a pin in 4:46 in the 152-pound division and Keene’s Austin Morris defeated Pinkerton’s Jack MacKiernan 3-2 in the 160-pound class. The 170-pound division went to Alvirne’s Kyle Gora, who beat Plymouth’s Cole Johnson with a pin in 2:07, while 195 pounds went to Pelham’s Conor Maslanek, who got the better of Concord’s Abbas Abdulrahman, 7-1.
BG was fourth with 111.5 points. Fifth went to Pinkerton with 106.