The stage is set for another Division III football showdown, this time in Manchester.
Quarterback Jack Service threw two touchdowns and ran for another, lifting Trinity to a 28-0 victory over previously unbeaten Monadnock Regional on Saturday night in Swanzey. With the victory, the Pioneers improved to 4-0 and will host fellow unbeaten Campbell on Friday night.
Service's TD passes went for 65 yards to DeVohn Ellis and 3 yards to Owens Aristor. A 40-yard connection to Aristor set up Service's 10-yard run, capping the game's first drive.
Connor Bishop kicked a 35-yard field goal, giving Trinity a 15-0 halftime lead. The touchdown pass to Aristor and a 63-yard rushing TD by Paul Thibault came in the fourth quarter.
The Trinity defense did the rest to secure the shutout.
"We had good, strong team defense," said Pioneers coach Rob Cathcart. "The kids played hard. They (the Huskies) run the option (offense) and we did a good job of shutting that down."
Monadnock dropped to 3-1.
Boys soccer
Hopkinton0, Fall Mountain 0
Hopkinton (3-3-2): Colby Boissy, 2 saves; Mike Pantano, Liam O'Brien, Will Chapin played well.
Fall Mountain: Aidan Parrott, 14 saves.
Bedford 4, Goffstown 0
Bedford (5-4):: Gavin Diaz, Jack Toolin, Ali Mirza, Tavis Wallace, goal each; Diaz, 2 assists; Cole Diehl, Jacob Blielecki, 1 assist each.
Girls soccer
Merrimack 1, BG 1
Merrimack: Cara Sullivan, goal; Alyssa McCord, 18 saves.