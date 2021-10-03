SWANZEY -- Saturday night's Division III football tilt between Trinity High School and Monadnock Regional High School provided a mixed bag. There were big plays on offense, timely stops on defense and even a power outage.
In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Trinity rallied late and managed to hold off a final Monadnock surge to pull out a 16-14 victory.
The Pioneers, with a roster predominantly made up of underclassmen, improved to 5-0 while Monadnock drops to 3-1.
Trinity finished with 292 yards on offense. Mondadnock, which had just 92 first-half yards, ended with 244.
After taking a 10-0 lead in the first half, Trinity allowed Monadnock to rally and take a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter.
With its offense sputtering, the Pioneers needed a spark and got one from sophomore kick returner Bobby Kinsella, who set up Trinity with a 33-yard return to the Pioneers’ 49.
The Pioneers’ offense then came out with a different look. Working no-huddle, the Monadnock defense appeared a bit confused with its coverage schemes due to the pace Trinity was playing at.
That was enough to allow sophomore quarterback Jack Service, who showed tremendous poise throughout, to connect on back-to-back passes of 14 and 31 yards, moving the ball to the 4-yard line. Senior back Jimbo Thibault then finished off the quick, three-play march by barreling over the goal line to put the Pioneers ahead to stay with 5:21 remaining.
"Monadnock was starting to ram the ball down our throat (in the second half) and we were having a tough time dealing with it,'' said Trinity head coach Rob Cathcart, whose club faces another strong test next week when it hosts defending champ Pelham. "Luckily they left us with enough time on the clock after they went ahead so we decided to go no-huddle and try to get some athletes in a position to make some plays. Fortunately we had some guys that made some big plays for us. Towards the end of the game, Monadnock had to throw the ball instead of running it because they didn't have much time left to work with, so that allowed us to defend them a little better.''
Directing the offense nicely, Service was 7 of 11 passing for 152 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 80 yards.
"I was proud of my guys for remaining calm after they went ahead, knowing you just have to go out and do your job,'' Service said. "We did what we had to do and came out on top. We're a bunch of young guys who are having fun and you can never count us out. We love playing with each other and we all believe in one another. This is a great young core of guys here, and we just have to keep building on it."
After the Pioneers pulled ahead, Monadnock reached the Trinity 41-yard line, but Trinity's defensive front took control from there. The Pioneers swarmed Monadnock quarterback Carson Shanks, not letting him outside the pocket as he was sacked twice in succession. Facing an all or nothing fourth-and-15, Shanks' final pass fell incomplete to seal the Trinity win.
"These kids have really surprised me these last couple of games,'' said Cathcart. "They went to Campbell last week and then came here tonight. Certainly a couple tough Division III venues and both times they played with some maturity. I never had a sophomore class that had the maturity that this one does from a competitive standpoint. They are very mature when it comes to competing."
The Pioneers went up 10-0 in the first half courtesy of a 24-yard field goal by Silas Delgadillo and a 14-yard Service pass to a wide open Paul Thibault in the back of the end zone.
The Huskies made some defensive adjustments in the second half and kept Trinity's offense stuck in neutral. Monadnock would take advantage as it narrowed the deficit to 10-6 on senior Kevin Putnam's 1-yard score, putting the finishing touches on a well-executed 62-yard march.
Then, following a Trinity punt, the Huskies were back in business. But just a couple of plays into the drive, the light banks on the Monadnock sideline went out leaving half of the field in darkness. It took nearly 20 minutes before the lights finally came back on and the Huskies offense returned to the field.
The stoppage of play didn't seem to affect them too much they drove 74 yards, all on the ground, before Putnam scored his second TD followed, taking a pitch from Shanks, and rumbling into the end zone. Shanks' conversion run had the Huskies leading for the first time with 6:01 left to go. Putnam carried Monadnock offense, rushing for a team high 141 rushing yards on 21 carries. Shanks gained 62 yards on 13 rushes.