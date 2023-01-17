Tuesday High School Roundup: Central turns back Keene Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jason Gasana’s 17 points, including 12 in the second half, paced Manchester Central past Keene, 48-40, in Division I boys basketball on Tuesday night.Wesley Olmeda chipped in 12 and Asher Zegno added nine for the Little Green.Lucas Malay led Keene with 17 points.Campbell 62, Hillsboro-Deering 47: Campbell, Colton Martel 20 points, Austin McHugh 20 points, Justin Edmonds 13 rebounds.Souhegan 71, Bow 42: Souhegan (7-0) Matt Canavan 16 points, Nolan Colby 10 points, Nate Stiles 8 rebounds; Bow (4-4) Jake Reardon 11 points. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage