Tuesday High School Roundup: Concord girls romp over Central Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 20 min ago Emma Smith recorded 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Rachel Ludwig added 14 points and 12 rebounds in Exeter's 58-51 win over Nashua South in Division I girls basketball Tuesday night.Morgan Gillis led South with 13 points. Ella Karavanic had 10.Concord 60, Central 21Concord: Sophia Payne 12 points, Whitney Valliant 10.Central: Jayce Mendez 11 points.Pinkerton 66, Salem 44Pinkerton (7-2): Elizabeth Lavoie 27 points, Sydney Gerossie 15 points.Boys basketballPinkerton 87, Salem 42Pinkerton: Marshall 19 points, T. Chinn 15 points, A. Chinn 13 points, E. Johnston 13 points, 9 rebounds.Souhegan 60, Bishop Brady 42at Souhegan (8-1): Matt Canavan 21 points, Joe Bernasconi 16 points, Madux McGrath 12 rebounds.Bishop Brady (3-5): Nate Nelson 8 points.Nashua North 63, Bishop Guertin 57North: Jach Sullivan 16 points, Jayden Montgomery 13 points, Jack Peters 13 points.BG: Matt Santusuosso 18 points, Luke Anderson 16 points.