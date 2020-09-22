Dover received goals from four girls and four saves from goalie Kaile Krenzer to blank Keene 4-0 in girls soccer on Tuesday.
Megan Lancaster and Jess Galante scored first-half goals, and Zoe Wisniewski and Allie Galante added second-half markers for the Green Wave.
Dover also received stellar defensive efforts from Miller McCoy, Julia Bastille and Mekenzie Clairmont.
Trinity 1, Bishop Brady 0: Senior captain Colby Guinta, set up by Sklyer DePetrillo, scored a first-half goal and goalkeeper Kayla Sisson made five saves for the shutout. Brady goalie Emily Senko was outstanding as well, making 13 stops.
Plymouth 6, Kennett 1: Sam Meier notched a hat trick and teammates Nina Vermeersch, Rory Sutherland and Jordan Levesque added tallies. Sumaj Billin, Megan Metivier, Sophie Markey and Maggie Boyd also starred for the Bobcats. Both Plymouth goalkeepers, Aaralyn Scroggins and Izzy Rosner, played well.
Boys soccer
Hanover 7, Fall Mountain 0: Henry Aspinwall, Eric Ringer, Oscar Miller, Jacob Kubik-Pauw, Will Guerin, Jack Ross and Connor Hamlin scored for the Marauders. Fall Mountain goalie Brayden Ring was superb with 15 saves. Hanover goalie CJ Wheelan had one save to earn his first career shutout.
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Portsmouth Christian Academy 1: Freshmen Owen Simas and Ryan Whiting scored for St. Thomas in its debut on a new turf field.
Field hockey
Central/West 4, Memorial 1: Hayley Neilson, Colleen Stankewiecz, Grace Mayhew and Angelina Vougias scored for Central/West in a season opener on Monday. Isabella Giampa tallied the Crusaders’ lone goal and Memorial goalie Carly Dedrick made 29 saves, to four for Central/West goalie Chloe Gilroy.
Kennett 2, Plymouth 1: In Plymouth on Monday, Audrey Fields, from Emma Webster, scored the Bobcats’ goal.
Gilford 8, Laconia 0: Allison Carr, Lexi Shute and Aly Pichette each scored a pair of goals in Gilford's win over Laconia. Shea Brown and Taryn Fountain also scored for the Eagles, who host Newfound on Friday.
Goffstown 1, Merrimack 1 (OT): The Grizzlies' Grace Taylor scored off a corner in the first quarter, the Tomahawks' Paige Rivet scored in the third quarter and the teams battled through a scoreless fourth quarter and overtime. Goffstown goalies Jaiden Lacerte and Maddie Sage split time in the net and each made one save. Merrimack goalie Natalia Gonzalez had four saves.
Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 1 (17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 27-25): Jordan Galluzzo led the Lancers with 18 service points, nine aces, 14 digs and seven kills, while teammates Lexi Small (22 assists, seven digs), Kelsey Sanborn (11 kills, 13 digs) and Laura Haas (19 digs). Ella Koelb led the Astros with nine kills, 16 assists and two blocks. Reese Asselin added 19 service points, eight aces and 17 digs. Sarah Taylor added five kills and Kily Heyward notched 11 service points and three aces.
Golf
Hollis/Brookline 194, Milford 245, Souhegan 270: At Amherst Country Club, the Cavaliers’ Garrett Sturges took medalist honors with a par-36. Teammates Grady Sturges and Cayden Plummer followed with 37 and 39, respectively, and Milford’s Jacob Dube also carded a 39.
Pinkerton 200, Timberlane 217, Londonderry 220, Memorial 227: At Hoodkroft in Derry, Julianna Megan led the Astros with a par-36. Max Lukeman followed with a 37.