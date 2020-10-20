Will Ducharme fired a one-under par 71 as four Exeter players carded scores in the 70s to win the NHIAA Division I team golf championship Tuesday at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club.
Connor Allard shot a 1-over 73, Liam Walsh had a 78 and Matt McConnell notched a 79 for the Blue Hawks, whose 13-over par team score of 301 was seven strokes ahead of second-place Concord (+20, 308) and third-place Bedford (+26, 314).
Jack Pepin of Timberlane of Plaistow and Salem’s Evan Desjardins shot a 5-under par 67 for the day’s lowest round. Nashua North sophomore Eva Gonzales shot a 3-over 74 for the day’s top girls score.
Division III Golf: Bow’s Hunter Duncan shot a 5-over 75 to lead Bow to the Division III team golf championship Tuesday at Derryfield Country Club in Manchester. The Falcons, at 322 (42-over par), finished 10 strokes ahead of second-place Stevens of Claremont (+52, 332) and third-place Derryfield of Manchester (+59, 339).
Laconia’s Evan Rollins and Fall Mountain of Langdon’s Mitchell Cormier tied at 1-over par 71 for the day’s lowest round. Madison Molina of Derryfield School of Manchester carded an 81 for the day’s lowest girls score.
Cross country
Salem 18, Memorial 46 (girls): In Manchester, Salem’s Lilly Thomas finished first, with a time of 21:04 on the 5k course at Derryfield Park. The next four finishers were Bella Faulkner, Salem, 22:00; Morgan Nault, Memorial, 22:04; Emma Gannon, Salem, 22:47; Erica James, Salem, 23:41.
Memorial 29, Goffstown 33, Salem 59 (boys): In Manchester, Memorial’s Tyler Lavallee won the boys race in 18:17, followed by Justin Discua, Memorial, 19:04; Josh Rivers, Memorial, 19:20; Nick Dalton, Goffstown, 19:35; Chase Hall, Goffstown, 19:38.
Boys soccer
Trinity 4, Timberlane 3: Jake Silva had a hat trick for Timberlane. Quinn Booth scored the winner for the Pioneers, who also got goals from Colin McHugh, Nathan Meeker and Eamon LaPalme. Nathan Shipman and LaPalme notched assists. Anthony DiZillo made six saves for Trinity while William Savage stopped six for Timberlane.
Concord 0, Central 0: In Concord, the teams played to a draw. Central is 7-0-2. Concord is 5-1-1.
Londonderry 6, Nashua North 0: In Nashua on Monday, the Lancers (7-1-1) scored five times in the second half. Hunter Smith scores twice. Tyler Kraft and Derrick Apholz added goals, and Luke Brown and Devin Sen scored their first varsity goals. Anthony Ramy chipped in two assists. North is 0-6.
Campbell 0, Hollis/Brookline 0: In Hollis, the visiting Cougars (4-2-1) and host Cavaliers played to a scoreless draw.
Girls soccer
Windham 1, Salem 1: In Windham, Lauren Brooks scored with two minutes left to earn a tie for the host Jaguars. Charlotte Hinchey scored Salem’s goal late in the second half. Kendall Migliorini made eight saves for Salem (2-5-2), and Jess Thibodeau made two for Windham (1-4-1).
Girls volleyball
Epping 3, Portsmouth Christian 1: In Epping on Monday, sophomore middle Kate Chapman had an ace, three kills, two blocks and a dig for Epping. Junior outside Gracie Re had 11 kills and four digs. Senior setter Mackenzie McAniff had an ace, eight digs and 16 assists. Sophomore libero Sophia Morang had 20 digs.