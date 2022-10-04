Jack Gardner’s goal with less than two minutes to go lifted Hanover to a 3-2 win over Exeter in Division I boys soccer Tuesday. Andrew McGuire and Carter Guerin scored for Hanover (7-4), which got four saves from Ty Nolon. Jude Keener scored for Exeter (8-3), which got four saves from Joe Bernard.

Pinkeron 3, Central 2 (2OT)