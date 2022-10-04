Jack Gardner’s goal with less than two minutes to go lifted Hanover to a 3-2 win over Exeter in Division I boys soccer Tuesday. Andrew McGuire and Carter Guerin scored for Hanover (7-4), which got four saves from Ty Nolon. Jude Keener scored for Exeter (8-3), which got four saves from Joe Bernard.
Pinkeron 3, Central 2 (2OT)
Pinkerton (6-4-2): Zack Smith 2 goals, Noah Sands goals, Sean Small assist, Sean Kelly assist, Hayden Marshall assist.
Londonderry 2, Merrimack 1
Londonderry (5-4-2): Cristian Levantovski Correa 2 goals, Brett McKinnon assist, Sullivan Street assist, Ethan Munro 6 saves.
Souhegan (2-8): Joe Bernasconi goal, assist; James Kennedy goal, Aiden Sartorelli goal, Ryan Tupaj goal; Alan Clay 2 assists, Calvin Jaques assist, Finnegan Daly 5 saves.
Pelham (4-7-1): Jack Drouin goal, Antonio Furtado assist, Hadi Eid 7 saves.
St. Thomas 2, Hopkinton 0 (Monday)
St. Thomas: Jacob Murphy, Carlos Amadeo, goal each; Liam Lena, 3 saves.
Hopkinton (4-6-2): Colby Boissy, 5 saves.
Girls soccer
Portsmouth: Sylvia Guarracino goals, Annie Parker goal, Ailish Honda assist, Haley Coombs 4 saves.
Windham: Indigo Wolf 13 saves.
Pinkerton (6-5): Emily Hood goal, Emma Nelson goal, Hannah Sippel goal, Emily Hood 2 assists, Libby Williams 3 saves.
Merrimack 2, Londonderry 0
Merrimack: Cara Sullivan 2 goals, Ava Kosinski assist, Lucy Cote assist, Molly Perkins 15 saves.
Manchester West 3, Manchester Central 1 (Monday)
25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15
West (5-6): Neeven Beda, 8 service points, 4 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills; Janyla Abreu, 11 service points, 2 aces, 1 dig, 1 kill; Nyanakuak Piok, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 8 service points, 2 aces; Valencia Burpee, 14 service points, 5 aces.
Central (1-9): Emma Blaisdel, 8 service points, 3 aces; Meghan Wade, 7 service points; Alana Stephen, 7 service points; Natalie Herrera, 9 service points, 2 aces.
Exeter 3, Hollis/Brookline 1 (Monday)
25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Hollis/Brookline (9-2): Annette Schlunk, 14 kills; Cheyenne Colbert, 12 kills; Lolly Adair, 3 blocks; Sophie Jordan, 33 assists; Maia Schneider, 16 digs.
Spaulding 3, Merrimack 1 (Monday)
25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13
Merrimack: Lily Petrocelli, 10 blocks, 15 kills; Julia Bradley, 4 blocks, 11 kills.
Coe-Brown 3, Campbell 0 (Monday)
Campbell: Madison Bruner, 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Haley Swanson, 3 kills, 2 digs; Alex Biron, 1 ace, 7 assists, 2 digs.
Goffstown 3, Pinkerton 0 (Monday)
Pinkerton (5-7): Sophia Phaneuf, 11 kills; Sarah Bolduc, 9 kills, 2 aces, 19 kills; Kara Porter, 17 assists; Brooke Little, 11 service points.
Field hockey
Exeter 5, Central-West 0 (Monday)
Central-West: Catie Fenchel, Annani Holmes, Sophie Piccolo played well; Chloe Gilroy, 32 saves.
Bishop Guertin 2, Pinkerton 1 (Monday)
Pinkerton (5-7-0): Izzy Murphy goal, Jaelyn Crossman assist, Ava Bennett assist, Elise LeBlanc 11 saves.
BG: Katty Peveglio goal, Sophia Alton goal, Taylor Guibord 2 assists, Bella Rioux 6 saves.
Golf
Dover 211, Hanover 214, Nashua South 228, Merrimack 243
Individuals: Carys Fennessy, D, 35; Jon Dumais, D, 39; Andrew Cramer, H, 39; Robby Lizzie, NS, 40; Dylan Jopp, H, 43; Andrew Cahoon, H, 44; Adam Goodney, H, 44; Jake Toulmin, H, 44; Ben Larson, D, 45; Joey Lizzie, NS, 45; Beau Dubois, NS, 46
At Scottish Highlands G.C. (Par 36)
Derryfield (24-1) 88, Pelham (19-6) 77, Laconia (0-26) 16
Individuals: Calvin Reilly, D, (35) 28; Nick Carbone, P, 24; Sam Hines, D, 23; Peter Gamache, P, 21; Mike Grunbeck, D, 19; Kyle Bowlan, P, 19.