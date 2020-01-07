Goffstown senior Kelly Walsh scored 39 points in leading the Grizzlies girls’ basketball team to a 61-35 win over Winnacunnet on Tuesday.
Livi Brannen added 13 points for the Grizzlies while Abigail Rayder led with 11 points off the bench for Winnacunnet (0-5).
Goffstown (3-1) led 32-18 at the half.
Pinkerton 42, Dover 29: In Dover, Avah Ingalls scored 14 points to lead the way for the Astros (2-1). Jesse Ames added 10 points and Alyssa DiMauro had seven. Dover drops to 0-3.
Merrimack 45, Manchester Central 39: In Merrimack, eight players found the bottom of the net for the Tomahawks with Riley Crampton’s 11 points leading the pack. Theresa Twardosky added nine points while Shannon Sadhwani had eight. Destiny Jordan’s 15 led Central (3-1). Merrimack is 3-0.
Bedford 57, Nashua North 31: In Nashua, Isabella King hit four threes on her way to 26 points for Bedford (2-1). Alli Morgan added 15 to the Bulldogs’ cause. North is 0-3.
Salem 59, Windham 52: In Salem, Carly Saif and Stella Hazelton paced the Blue Devils with 12 points apiece. Sarah Dempsey had 20 for Windham (2-2). Salem is 3-2.
Nashua South 53, Keene 44: In Keene, Julianna Martin’s 14 points were a team-high for South (3-1). Kirsten McIntire posted 10 points while Jordan Rioux added eight for the Purple Panthers. Keene is 2-3.
Manchester Memorial 63, Trinity 35: In Manchester, Lyric Grumblatt scored 18 points as Memorial improved to 3-0. Jennessa Brunette added 14 for the Crusaders. Colby Guinta had 11 points for Trinity (0-4).
Alvirne 52, Concord 46: In Hudson, Grace Hodgdon had 12 points for Alvirne (2-2). Dara Ochieng added 11. Concord is 3-1.
Bishop Guertin 74, Londonderry 35: In Nashua, Bishop Guertin improved to 4-0. Courtney Shay led Londonderry with 13 points. The Lancers are 2-2.
White Mountains 42, Berlin 41: In Berlin, Avi Challinor (11 points) and Lily Kenison (10) combined for half of White Mountains' (6-1) points. Kaylee Peare notched 17 points for Berlin (2-3).
Pelham 34, Laconia 31: In Laconia, McKenna Williams had 13 points for Pelham (3-3). Lili Rutherford added seven points. Laconia is 2-3.
Boys’ basketball
Merrimack 61, Manchester Central 39: In Manchester, Merrimack moved to 3-0. Baril Mawo (16 points) and Baylee Bates (10) led Central (0-3).
Hopkinton 69, Campbell 56: In Hopkinton, Kevin Newton-Delgado exploded for 32 points, with 24 in the first half, for Hopkinton (4-1). Campbell is 0-3.
Nashua South 66, Keene 56: In Nashua, Liam Johnston had 18 points for South (1-2). Noah Timmer had 13 while Alex Charles and Jon Kelly had seven each. Keene is 1-1.
Dover 61, Pinkerton 48: In Dover, the Green Wave improved to 3-0. Jimmy Flynn had 13 points for the Astros while Will Warriner added 11. Pinkerton is 0-3.
Bedford 73, Nashua North 66: Justin O’Neill scored 26 points for Bedford (2-1). Connor Butts added 17 points.
White Mountains 59, Berlin 27: In Whitefield, Jack Curtis nearly logged a quadruple-double, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals for White Mountains (2-3). Avery Hazelton added 14 points while Tyler Hicks had 12 to go with five rebounds. Berlin is 1-3.
Windham 55, Salem 52: In Windham, Riley Desmarais had 18 points for the Jaguars (2-1). Westin Lippold chipped in 15. Trevor DeMinico and Alex Devir paced the Blue Devils with 14 points each. Salem is 1-2.
Goffstown 53, Timberlane 41: In Plaistow, Derek Steckowych (18 points) and Rob Baguidy (15) picked up a Grizzlies defense that held Timberlane to 15 second-half points. Bob Olson had 17 for Timberlane (0-2). Goffstown is 1-1.
Hollis/Brookline 65, Manchester West 63: In Manchester, Max Staplefield tallied 13 points for Hollis/Brookline (2-1). Josh Rose had 18 points on six threes for West, while Kur Teng chipped in 13. West is 2-1.
Girls' hockey
St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 10, Bedford 2: In Bedford, Kylie Youngclaus and Ellie Karatzas each had two goals and an assist for St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (4-0). Payton Fluery and Sara Sullivan also had two goals apiece. Bedford is 0-6.