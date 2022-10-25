Trinity’s Mallory Hobausz works the ball through Campbell’s Anais Smith, left, and Kate Soule during Tuesday’s Division III playoff game in Litchfield. The game ended 0-0. Smith converted a penalty kick in the sixth round of the shootout to send Campbell through to the quarterfinals.
Pinkerton got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Goffstown in a Division I girls soccer preliminary-round game Tuesday.
Verity Ungaro, Kayla Franks, Hannah Sippel and Bella Sippel had the goals. Emily Hood notched two assists, and Bella Sippel added one. Libby Williams made four saves.
The Astros will be at Portsmouth on Friday for a semifinal date with the Clippers.
Merrimack 5, Hanover 2
Merrimack: Cara Sullivan hat trick, assist; Danielle Ganley goal, Morgan Lazzaro goal, assist; Lucy Cote 2 assists; Kayla Dilion assist. Molly Perkins 15 saves.
The Tomahawks will be at Bedford in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Campbell 0, Trinity 0 (Campbell wins 3-2 on PKs)
Campbell goalie Sam Roche’s save on the sixth round of penalty kicks sent the Cougars to the quarterfinals after Anais Smith converted her spot kick. The Cougars will play top seed St. Thomas of Dover in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Girls volleyball
Dover 3, Pinkerton 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)
Pinkerton (10-9): Sarah Bolduc 10 kills, 16 digs; Sophia Phaneuf 7 service points, ace; Aaliyah Goden 4 blocks; Kara Porter 11 assists.
Dover will be at Londonderry on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.