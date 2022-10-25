221026-spt-camptringsoc-JDG0206

Trinity’s Mallory Hobausz works the ball through Campbell’s Anais Smith, left, and Kate Soule during Tuesday’s Division III playoff game in Litchfield. The game ended 0-0. Smith converted a penalty kick in the sixth round of the shootout to send Campbell through to the quarterfinals.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

Pinkerton got goals from four different players in a 4-0 win over Goffstown in a Division I girls soccer preliminary-round game Tuesday.

Verity Ungaro, Kayla Franks, Hannah Sippel and Bella Sippel had the goals. Emily Hood notched two assists, and Bella Sippel added one. Libby Williams made four saves.