220831-spt-ldnsbsoc-jdg0046

Josh Gibney/Union Leader Nashua South's Jadiel Bomfim heads the ball on goal past Londonderry's Owen Evans Tuesday afternoon in Londonderry.

LONDONDERRY — In a Division I boys soccer opener not decided until goalkeeper Ansh Khanna’s diving save in the final minutes, defending champion Nashua South edged Londonderry 3-2 on Tuesday at Lancer Park.

Khanna’s save on Brady Joncas’ low blast from in front came about five minutes after Marcell Perry put the Purple Panthers ahead with a boot from the right side after miscommunication among several Lancers.