LONDONDERRY — In a Division I boys soccer opener not decided until goalkeeper Ansh Khanna’s diving save in the final minutes, defending champion Nashua South edged Londonderry 3-2 on Tuesday at Lancer Park.
Khanna’s save on Brady Joncas’ low blast from in front came about five minutes after Marcell Perry put the Purple Panthers ahead with a boot from the right side after miscommunication among several Lancers.
The game featured great back-and-forth action, with Londonderry owning the better chances in the second half. Khanna finished with eight saves to 10 for Lancers goalkeeper Jason Reilly.
“Both keepers made good saves,” said South coach Tom Bellen. “That’s early-season soccer. Everybody trying to figure things out.”
South never trailed and led 2-1 at halftime. Jadiel Bomfin scored two first-half goals, the first on a rebound in close and the second on a header off a corner kick. Londonderry’s Stefan Sandu scored a nifty first-half goal on a looping shot from a wide angle that deflected off the post and trickled in.
After sustained Londonderry pressure in the second half, Christian Levantovski-Correa notched the equalizer with 12:57 remaining, heading home a pass from Connor Koza on a set piece.
“I think we had some moments where we looked good, and at times we looked like a young team,” said Londonderry coach Todd Ellis. “But it was a good first game, overall. We need to get a little more confident at this level.”
— Chris Duffy, Chief Sports Editor
Windham 3, Exeter 0: Windham, Kevin Brooks 2 goals, Nick Grzejka; Ben Breen assist, JoJo Guarnaccia assist, Max Husson assist; Blake Berton 3 saves, Noah Afonso 3 saves.
St. Thomas 1, Raymond 0: St. Thomas, Brody Rogers, goal (1st minute), Liam Lena 4 saves; Raymond, Noah Brisson 7 saves.