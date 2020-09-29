Timberlane scored twice in the final 16 minutes of the first half to secure a 2-1 comeback win at Windham in girls soccer play Tuesday.
Owls sophomore Sophia Keogh scored the game-winning rebound goal in the 30th minute and freshman teammate Leah Morrier knotted the score at 1-1 six minutes earlier. Windham’s Lauren Brooks opened the game’s scoring in the fifth minute. Jess Thibodeau made 11 saves for the Jaguars (0-1). Arden Ferrari-Henry made four stops for Timberlane of Plaistow (3-0).
Londonderry 5, Salem 3: In Salem, Ashley Manor and Mia Stowell both scored twice and added an assist for the Lancers (2-1). Marissa Hyder added a goal. Madison LeClair had two assists. Liana Sawyer made five saves for Londonderry. Charlotte Hinchey notched a hat trick for Salem (0-3), which got four saves from Kendall Migliorini and five from Rachel Carr.
Pinkerton 2, Nashua South 0: Lauren Morse and Sam Frank had the goals for Pinkerton. Chayse Dube and Adria Forand registered assists. Jordan Wheaton had eight saves for the Astros.
Trinity 1, Manchester West 0: Trinity scored in the 58th minute Monday when Caroline Burleigh found Sophia Nadeau for a goal. Defensively, Lauren Riley controlled the back line, allowing three West shots. Goalie Kayla Sisson recorded her third shutout of the season and freshman midfield Ava Houde stood out. Trinity (3-2) will play West again Wednesday at home.
Plymouth 2, Belmont 1: In Plymouth on Monday, Megan Metivier and Rory Sutherland scored for the Bobcats, who received great goalkeeping from Izzy Rossner and Aaralyn Scroggins. Sam Meier, Maggie Boyd, Sumaj Billin, Sophie Markey and Lauren Cassarino also scored for Plymouth.
Boys soccer
Pinkerton 2, Nashua South 0: In Derry, Adam Freiburger and Dan Humphrey scored in the final 10 minutes for the Astros. Kiyoshi Dustin made nine saves.
Field hockey
John Stark 3, Bow 0: In Bow, after a scoreless first half Bella Pelletier scored two goals and Sydnee Pelletier stopped 15 shots to lead the Generals (3-0). Kacie Weston had a goal, while Gracie Bolduc added two assists.
Gilford 2, Laconia 0: In Laconia, Lexi Shute’s goal gave the Eagles (3-1) a halftime lead and freshmen Addy Wernig’s first varsity goal doubled Gilford’s lead.
Dover 3, Exeter 1: In Dover, Audrey Carter, Jess Couture and Jeannine Turgeon scored for Dover. Trixie Williams, Molly Goodridge and Jess Couture had assists.
Girls Volleyball
Manchester West 3, Manchester Central 0: In Manchester, Riley McNamara, Lexsi Mercado and Valencia Burpee led the Blue Knights for scoring in their first win of the season.
Hollis/Brookline 3, BG 0 (25-19, 25-16, 26-24): For the Cavaliers on Monday, Cheyenne Colbert had 10 kills and two blocks; Hanna Close added six kills; Emily Dreyer and Sarah Dreyer added five kills each; Angelina Leonard had 25 assists; Emily Sartell notched three aces, and Jessica Cooper added six digs. Caroline Sullivan led BG with four aces, six assists and five digs. Maddy Keating had two kills and 11 digs.
Golf
At WINDHAM CC
Hollis/Brookline 200, Windham 212
Top 10: Garrett Sturges, H/B, 36; Grady Sturges, H/B, 37; Rory Klauber, H/B, 40; Nate Crowley, W, 40; Aiden Carter, W, 42; Cayden Plummer, H/B, 43; Chris Billone, W, 43; Brayden Lord, 43; Colin MacDonald, H/B, 44; Braedon O’Connor, H/B, 44; Nick Furnari, W, 44; Logan Carter, W, 44
AT Derry
HOODKROFT CC (Par 36)
Dover 204; Pinkerton 205; Keene 207
Pinkerton top five: Julianna Megan 37; Jeremy Burke 37; Tylor Pappalardo 39; Declan Conroy 45; Robbie DeFeo 47