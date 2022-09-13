Tuesday High School Roundup: Windham boys soccer tops Winnacunnet Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nick Russell and Travis Parke scored their first varsity goals, and Max Husson notched two assists as Windham topped Winnacunnet 3-1 on Tuesday in Division I boys soccer action in Windham.Windham (4-1) also got a goal from Kevin Brooks and an assist from Jack Runde. Blake Berton made three saves. Winnacunnet is 3-3.Londonderry 6, Keene 1(0-6)Londonderry (2-2-1): Brett McKinnon 2 goals, assist; Cristian Levantovski Correa goal, 2 assists; Stefan Sandu goal, assist; Tim Desmarais goal, Zach Mantegari goal, Brady Joncas assist, Jason Reilly 2 saves. Keene is 0-6.Memorial 1, Goffstown 0Memorial: Dollby St. Louis goal, Arthur Moura assist.ConVal 3, Milford 0ConVal (3-2): Jake Daniels hat trick; Bryson Boice, Caden Peck assists; Wyatt Beaulieu 7 saves.Souhegan (0-4); Finnegan Daly 9 saves.Girls soccerBishop Guertin 5, Pinkerton 2Pinkerton (3-2): Kayla Franks goal, Grace Moody goal, Cali Lockwood assist, Kayla Silveira assist, Libby Williams 4 saves.Alvirne 2 Merrimack 1, 2OTMerrimack: Alex Therrian goal, Alyssa McCord 7 saves.Girls volleyballGilford 3, Manchester West 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-14)Gilford (2-2): Ashley Sanderson 9 service points, 1 ace; Sienna Diaz 7 service points, 3 aces, 5 kills; Devyn Halligan 7 kills.West (1-3): Nyanakuak Piok 5 blocks, 4 kills; Valencia Burpee 10 service points, 1 ace.Salem 3, Winnacunnet 1 (25-19, 25-21, 15-25, 25-10) (Monday)Salem: Madi Mohan 11 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs; Lily Amiss 5 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs; Christina Fernandez 25 assists, 2 aces.Field hockeyDover 2, Londonderry 1 (Monday)Dover: Julia Rowley goal, Hannah Deroy goal, Hayley Tosh 2 saves.Londonderry: Ava Windisch goal, Meghan Daileanes assist, Kathryn Martin 3 saves.Windham 4, Pinkerton 0 (Monday)Pinkerton (3-2-0): Elise LeBlanc 16 saves.Gilford 1, Berlin 0Gilford (4-0): Aly Pichette goal, Emily Watson assist, Lily Winward 6 saves.GolfAt Nashua Country ClubPinkerton 213, Bishop Guertin 218, Central 225, Merrimack 242Individuals: Julianna Megan, P, 40; Connor Bouvin, BG, 41; Brendan Mulcahy, C, 41; Campbell St. Pierre, P, 42; Tyler Morin, P, 42; Jacob Caron, BG, 42; Joe DeKarski, BG, 43; Ty Lefebre, C, 43; Jackson Woods, M, 44; Nathan Jasper, P, 44 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage