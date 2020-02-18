190125-spt-littleton-ROY_4749
Buy Now

Littleton’s Parker Briggs scored a game-high 24 points in the Crusaders' win over Woodsville on Tuesday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Parker Briggs scored a game-high 24 points to help the Littleton boys' basketball team stay unbeaten with a 66-59 victory over visiting Woodsville on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders (16-0) also received 12 points each from Parker Paradis and Josh Finkle. Cam Davidson scored 14 points to lead Woodsville (11-5).

Girls' basketball

Winnacunnet 39, Nashua South 26: In Nashua, Catherine Covert scored nine points and Aryanna Murray added seven to lead South (7-9). The Warriors are 3-12.

Goffstown 36, Portsmouth 24: In a defensive battle in Goffstown, Kelly Walsh poured in 21 points to lead the Grizzlies (11-5). Also, Emily Peterson hit a pair of 3-point buckets. Livi Kozick had six points to lead Portsmouth (8-7).